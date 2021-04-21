Santa Clara Settles $4.5 Million Lawsuit over Districted Elections

A newly unveiled settlement from a costly, years-long lawsuit will lock Santa Clara city elections into six voting districts moving forward—as long as the voters agree.

The seven-person Santa Clara City Council unanimously approved the agreement Tuesday during a closed-door meeting. The agreement gives the minority residents and organizations who sued the city in December 2017 for violating the California Voting Rights Act what they've been pushing for from the start: a system in which residents vote for a councilor to represent one of six parts of the city, rather than every resident voting on every council candidate, known as "at large" voting.

The plaintiffs argued the city’s “at large” method of electing officials was discriminatory to its Asian American residents and won over both a Santa Clara County Superior Court in 2018 and three California Appeals Court Judges last December. The city decided not to appeal again, a decision that marked the beginning of the end to a 70-year practice of at-large voting, which is outlined in the city's charter, first adopted in 1951.

All told, the lawsuit cost the city of Santa Clara $4.55 million—costs driven up largely by the city's attempt to fight the original 2018 decision. About $3.8 million has already been paid to the groups represented by three law firms, including the Asian Law Alliance. A final check for $712,500 will be issued to cover the remaining costs for the plaintiffs.

Tuesday’s settlement requires the Santa Clara City Council to formally call for a vote by residents on the issue on or before June 1. Residents would cast their ballot to approve or shoot down the six-district elections sometime after that date. Doyle said that timeline will give the city plenty of time to get everything organized to amend the city's charter ahead of the November 2022 election.

The vote, if it is in favor of the districts, would solidify that the six-district 2018 and 2020 elections that happened due to the lawsuit were correct, legal and will continue for the foreseeable future. That would put to rest the contentious debate between councilors over whether the voting system can be legally changed without a vote by residents.

Councilman Raj Chahal and the newly elected councilors, Anthony Becker, Suds Jain and Kevin Park each have said they support six districts and believe the change could be implemented by ordinance, as other California cities have done in the past.

But other city officials, including Mayor Lisa Gillmor, City Attorney Brian Doyle and former council members who opposed the judge’s initial 2018 ruling, argued such a change required a vote of the people to legally amend the city’s charter, setting in motion a process that included council-appointed committees to recommend how many districts the city should have. That effort led to two failed ballot measures: Measure A in 2018 that recommended two districts; and Measure C in 2020, which asked voters to vote yes or no on three districts in the city.

Richard Konda, executive director of the Asian Law Alliance, said he confident a six-district proposal will pass, in part because the council unanimously agreed on the decision and because voters have not been amenable to a smaller number of districts in past elections.

Doyle confirmed neither the city nor its elected officials are allowed to write an argument against the ballot measure in any official capacity.

Konda says he sees the settlement as a beaming civil rights victory.

“The right to vote is the most fundamental right in our democracy,” Konda said in a statement Tuesday. “The elimination of the discriminatory at large system removes a significant barrier to the meaningful participation of Asian Americans in the city of Santa Clara’s election system.”