San Jose Smoke Shops Busted for Illegal Cannabis, Mushroom Sales

San José police confiscated large quantities of cannabis products, psylocibin mushrooms and nitrous oxide from four smoke shops in raids last week.

Police reported they executed search warrants at Grizzly's Smoke Shop, E. Side Smoke Shop, JT's Smoke Shop and McKee Smoke Shop on suspicion of illegally selling controlled substances.

Police said the operation was conducted after receiving numerous concerns from community members and a city councilmember regarding the illegal businesses.

Officers from the Downtown Services Unit, Metro Unit, Street Crimes Unit, Violent Crimes Enforcement Team collaborated with the City of San José's Code Enforcement Department, the Division of Cannabis Regulations and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office in the investigations.

During the execution of the search warrants, Officers located, in total, approximately:

74 pounds of various cannabis products

40 pounds of psylocibin mushrooms

426 various size cylinders of nitrous oxide

$11,000 in cash

One firearm

As a result of the operation, five adult male suspects were arrested, with three receiving citations and two booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for drug related crimes. In addition, San José Code Enforcement will be issuing citations to the business owners and property owners for sales of Cannabis products without proper licensing.

"If you sell illegal drugs under the cover of a retail counter, we will find you," said Police Chief Paul Joseph. "If you think a 'Smoke Shop' sign makes you untouchable, it doesn’t. And if you profit from endangering our neighborhoods, expect a knock on your door from the San José Police Department."

"San José celebrates its small businesses — but when a business is a front for crime, peddling illegal substances and threatening neighborhood safety, we will take decisive action,” said Mayor Matt Mahan. “This SJPD operation pulled narcotics, hundreds of nitrous oxide tanks, and an illegal firearm off our streets — and we’ll keep going until every bad actor gets the message: we take law enforcement seriously in San José."

"East San José will not be a dumping ground for illegal drugs," stated San José Councilmember Peter Ortiz. "These businesses prey on our youth and vulnerable residents, fueling health disparities and threatening our public safety. These seizures show why I'm fighting for a smoke shop moratorium and tougher rules to protect our youth, hold bad actors accountable, and keep our neighborhoods safe. I want to thank the San José Police Department, Code Enforcement, and the Division of Cannabis Regulation for their swift and coordinated action that removed pounds of illicit drugs, illegal weapons, and harmful substances from our streets."

"Any business that sells dangerous, illegal products - putting profits over people - will not be tolerated in our district and our city," said San José Councilmember Michael Mulcahy. "San José Police Department has my full support to hold these law breakers accountable and keep our neighborhoods safe."

“Our city neighborhoods are safer thanks to the community who shared concerns with the San José Police Department and for the Police Department’s outstanding efforts that led to the capture of the alleged suspects,” said San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire. “I am so proud to see the Police Department and the community working together as One Team.”