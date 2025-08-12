Prime South First Street Site Is Downtown San Jose’s Latest Housing Project

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and local developers on Monday held groundbreaking ceremonies for a long-awaited 166-unit residential complex, Martha Gardens, at 802 S. First Street, long considered prime downtown real estate.

Located within the Martha Gardens Specific Plan, the project is a six story, modular, mixed-income, multifamily project consisting of 246 units, a podium level courtyard, a 4,662 square feet of ground floor retail/restaurant space and 75-plus parking spaces.

It was a milestone day for Jim and Marlene D’Amico, whose family has owned the site for more than 70 years. It is the former site of the family-owned Wheel Works tire store. The project, a joint effort of Maracor Development and The Pacific Cos., was first announced in 2022.

Maracor said it also is developing two other projects in the South Bay:

The Saratoga, in Santa Clara, a six story, modular, mixed-income, multifamily project consisting of 200 units, one-half acre of open space, a podium level courtyard and 95 parking spaces

South Bascom, located within the South Bascom Urban Village in San Jose, a six story, modular, mixed-income, multifamily project consisting of 130 units, 2,475 square feet of commercial space, a podium level courtyard and 65-plus parking spaces

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.