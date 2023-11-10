Michael Mulcahy Announces Bid for District 6 City Council Seat

Michael Mulcahy, member of a family with deep roots in San Jose’s agricultural history and a one-time candidate for mayor, has announced that he is running for San Jose City Council in District 6. The seat is currently occupied by Dev Davis, who is terming out.

A third generation San Josean whose family operated the Sun Garden tomato canning operation, he was active in theater and served as executive director of the Children’s Musical Theatre before dabbling in politics and taking over management of the family’s extensive real estate portfolio.

He has been actively involved in the revitalization of Willow Glen’s Lincoln Avenue, revamping the Garden Theater and partnering in The Table restaurant. He led the conversion of the former cannery location on Monterey Highway into a shopping center anchored by WalMart Neighborhood Market.

Mulcahy attended Bellarmine Preparatory School and San Jose State University before graduating from University of Southern California with a communication degree. He is the son of Shirlee DiNapoli Schiro and stepson of the late Henry Schiro, a founder of the San Jose Jazz Festival.

Mulcahy is viewed as politically moderate and while not affiliated with labor, supported Cindy Chavez in the last mayoral election.

Mulcahy jumped in when former councilmember Pierluigi Oliverio announced his intention on Facebook this week that he would not be looking to recapture the district seat he held in 2007-2016.

In a statement, Oliverio said, “At this time, with my responsibilities as the sole caregiver for my family, I cannot run for city council based on their continuing health challenges. The decision not to run was difficult, but for now, my priorities must be centered on my family. I will continue to be involved as the City of San Jose Planning Commissioner for District 6 and as a neighborhood association board member.

Other candidates who have filed for the District 6 seat include: Alex Shoor, a city Housing and Community Development Commissioner; insurance agent Olivia Navarro and political adviser for LIUNA Local 270 union; and Amatangelo Pasciuti.

District 6 includes neighborhoods just west of downtown San Jose, including Fruitdale, Rose Garden, West San Carlos and Willow Glen districts.