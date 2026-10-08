San Jose Police Say License Plate Cams Led to Arrests in Gang Stabbings

San Jose police announced that license plate cameras led to the arrests of three alleged gang members in connection with two unrelated stabbings.

Police last week arrested 20-year-old Manuel Perez-Gonzalez for a June 6 stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The police Gang Investigations Unit detectives said they used Automated License Plate Reader data to identify and arrest Perez-Gonzalez at his San Jose home on Oct.1. He was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted murder.

On Sept. 30, detectives assisted by the police Covert Response Unit located and arrested Jose Valle, 43, of San Jose in the Central Valley city of Fowler and Benjamin Mendez, 25, also of San Jose, in Redwood City for an April 2026 stabbing in South San Jose. Both suspects were arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

On April 10, 2026, at approximately 1:45am, patrol officers responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred outside of a business located in the 3800 block of Monterey Highway.

Upon arrival, officers discover that both the victim and suspects had fled the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the adult male victim had been in an altercation with a group of suspects when the suspects violently assaulted and stabbed the victim multiple times. The victim self-transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The incident was determined to be gang motivated.

Gang Investigations Unit detectives immediately began an investigation and, utilizing Automated License Plate Reader data and surveillance videos, were able to identify the primary suspects.