San José Launches Pilot Program Connecting People in Crisis With Care

The San José Fire Department has launched a Community Paramedicine pilot program to help residents with complex needs “who too often cycle between the street, 911, emergency rooms and back again.” Mayor Matt Mahan first designated the project as a priority during the budget process for the 2026-27 budget year, directing the city manager to identify funding to launch the pilot and measure its effectiveness.

The six-month pilot creates a dedicated mobile care unit within the fire department to follow up with residents whose medical, behavioral health, substance use or social service needs may not be resolved through a traditional 911 response and trip to the emergency room.

“Our first responders know who the highest need residents are because they’re the ones taking them to an emergency room, then responding days later because nothing has changed,” said Mahan in a City Hall press release.. “The Community Paramedicine pilot gives our fire department the tools to follow up, connect people to care and test whether we can break that cycle before the next emergency.”

The San José City Council approved $880,000 to establish the pilot. The funding supports a fire captain serving as program manager and two dedicated field paramedic positions, along with medical equipment and technology. Five additional paramedics are also completing specialized community paramedicine training to provide additional staffing capacity.

The two-person Mobile Care Unit will operate Monday through Thursday from 8am to 6pm, initially serving downtown San José and the response areas surrounding Fire Stations 1, 3, 8, 26, 30 and 34. Mobile Care Unit services will be initiated through established referral processes, including referrals from Department personnel following an emergency response. Residents will continue to access emergency medical services through 9-1-1.

“Launching the Community Paramedicine pilot is a proud moment for the City of San José. Community Paramedicine is an innovative shift in how we support residents with complex needs involving medical and behavioral health,” said City Manager Jennifer Maguire.

“As part of our efforts to expand non-law enforcement response, the pilot aims to improve health outcomes while also diverting individuals from potential justice system involvement.”

Compared to a standard 911 emergency medical response, which is primarily intended to stabilize someone with a medical emergency and gauge whether hospital transport is necessary, Community Paramedicine gives specially trained paramedics more opportunities for follow-up and care coordination.

It aims to help people access more appropriate care and develop a treatment plan that will better support a patient long-term, according to city officials.

The pilot will run through March 31, 2027