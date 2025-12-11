San Jose Police Move on Gang Members, Arrest Five Men, Four Juveniles

The San José Police Department Gang Investigations Unit has arrested five San Jose men and four juvenile males as part of a large-scale operation into various gang-motivated vandalism and firearm-related crimes that occurred September through November.

Detectives obtained arrest and search warrants for seven males identified as primary suspects responsible for the gang-motivated crimes: Luis Haro, 20; Elijah Santos, 18; Angel Gonzalez, 18, plus a 17-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old.

On Nov. 19, detectives located and arrested Haro and the two 16-year-olds at Haro’s residence, where they found a loaded firearm, large quantities of narcotics and two homemade improvised explosive devices. The department’s bomb squad quickly responded and took custody of the explosive devices, police said.

During the execution of the search warrant at one of the juvenile suspect's residence, detectives contacted an additional suspect, Alejandro Villa, 27, of San Jose, who was in possession of illegal narcotics for sale. Villa was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for an outstanding warrant and for narcotics-related crimes, according to police. Suspect Haro was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail, and the two juvenile suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, all for various crimes, including vandalism and firearm-related crimes.

On Dec. 3, detectives located and arrested Santos, Gonzalez and the 14-year-old and 17-year-old juvenile suspects. During the execution of the search warrants at both juvenile suspects' residences, detectives said they located a stolen firearm at each location.

While executing the search warrant for Gonzalez, detectives contacted an additional suspect, Humberto Aquino, 33, of San Jose, who was on active parole with an outstanding warrant. Both Gonzalez and Aquino were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail, and the two juvenile suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

The coordinated enforcement operations involved partner law enforcement teams, including San Jose’s Special Operation MERGE Unit and Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, its Covert Response Unit, and the Bureau of Investigations. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Oakland, the FBI in San Jose, the Santa Clara County Adult Probation and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Parole Officers.