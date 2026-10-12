San Jose Police Fatally Shoot Man They Say Threatened Officers with a Gun

The San Jose Police Department reported today that officers shot and killed a man Sunday night after he threatened them with a gun on a residential street in Southeast San Jose.

In a brief 11am social media post, more than 12 hours after the 10:24pm shooting, the police department said: “The suspect brandished a firearm at officers. Officers then discharged their firearms at the suspect. The suspect in this event was declared deceased at the scene.”

Because today is a city holiday, Indigenous Peoples Day, police postponed any further statements until a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

The X post said the incident occurred on Locke Drive, which is just east of the athletic fields of Andrew HIll High School near the East Capitol Expressway.

The incident was the third fatal police shooting by San Jose police officers this year.