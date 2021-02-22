Japantown Shooting Investigated as SJ’s 5th Homicide of 2021

A gunshot victim who died shortly after walking through the doors of the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center became San Jose’s fifth homicide victim of 2020, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a walk-in shooting victim at about 6pm Saturday, according to a SJPD news release about the incident. The victim was suffering from at least one bullet wound, authorities said, and was pronounced dead soon after arriving.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Jackson Street,” police said. “Units responded to that area and processed a crime scene.”

Units are currently processing a crime scene in the 100 block of Jackson St. We believe a shooting incident happened in the area early this morning. There is one adult victim being treated at a local hospital. More info when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/tCjcwvyoGZ — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 20, 2021

SJPD has yet to identify any suspects, motives or circumstances related to the shooting, which took place in the city’s historic Japantown. The victim’s name will be released after the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner notifies his next of kin.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the SJPD’s Homicide Unit at 408.277.5283. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers hotline at 408.947.7567.