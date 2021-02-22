Man Suspected of Knifepoint Robbery Taken Into Custody

A man suspected of robbing a victim at knifepoint was taken into custody after barricading himself in a San Jose apartment for hours, police said.

At about 11am Sunday, police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 300 block of North Fifth Street in San Jose. The victim reported that he was robbed at knifepoint and then the suspect fled into a nearby apartment, police said.

Officers attempted to contact the suspect, who refused to cooperate and barricaded himself in the apartment, police said.

The adult male suspect was taken into custody at about 6pm Sunday.

Police said he will be booked into jail for the robbery and various other charges.