San Jose Police Find Stolen Custom Car at Homeless Encampment

This past weekend a custom trailer was stolen from ‘The Hot Rod Shop’ near downtown San Jose, police report. San Jose detectives said the trailer contained a valuable custom car.

"Alert patrol Officers located the empty trailer on Galveston Av near a homeless encampment" near the San Jose Mineta International Airport, police said. They investigated further and found the car in the encampment.

The vehicle had been concealed and was being dismantled.

"Thanks to some good old fashioned police work the owners were reunited with their stolen property," police reported.

There have been no arrests in the continuing investigation.