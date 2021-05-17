San Jose Police Arrest Suspects in 2020 Double Homicide

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a double homicide last year in downtown San Jose, police said on Monday.

Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, both from San Jose, are suspected of fatally shooting two men and injuring four other people the night of Sept. 15.

The shooting was reported at 10pm in the 600 block of South Eighth Street, where officers found the victims with gunshot wounds.

Christian Jose Gonzales, 24, and Frank Mosqueda Jr., 21, both of San Jose, died at the scene. The other four wounded by gunfire were hospitalized.

Desantiago was arrested May 13 in Daly City by San Jose police and booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Beltran-Guzman was already in custody on other charges, police said.

The deaths marked San Jose’s 27th and 28th homicides of 2020.