San Jose Transportation Worker Killed While Repairing Streetlight

A San Jose Department of Transportation employee died Tuesday after being fatally injured while repairing a streetlight, according to city officials.

Police said a box truck driver crashed into a crane truck at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Hillsdale and Narvaez avenues, causing a person inside the crane bucket to fall out. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he did not survive, police said.

The worker has not been identified by the city.

The driver of the box truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, City Manager Jennifer Maguire and Department of Transportation Director John Ristow issued a joint statement announcing the employee's death while performing public service duties aimed at keeping drivers and pedestrians safe.

City leaders did not immediately release the identity of the worker.

"We are sad to share that a member of our City of San Jose family lost his life today while serving the public," officials said in the statement. "We are deeply heartbroken about his passing and grateful for his public service."

Following the incident, officials called on drivers to exercise caution near roadway work zones, urging the public to stay attentive, slow down, and provide adequate space for maintenance workers, construction crews, and emergency responders stopped in the street.