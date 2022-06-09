San Jose Firefighters Contain Church Fire, Police Arrest Man for Arson

San Jose Police arrested a man for arson near St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, where they said he started a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the church near San Jose State University Wednesday at 2:33pm, fire officials said.

The fire damaged the interior of St. Paul's, at 405 S. 10th St., and was brought under control shortly before 5pm, according to a Twitter feed from the fire department.

No injuries were reported in the fire, said San Jose Fire Department public information manager Erica Ray. The fire is under investigation, she said.

Because of the firefighting efforts, 10th Street was closed Wednesday after for several hours between E San Fernando and East William Streets.

Witnesses on the scene of the fire alerted arriving police officers to a person suspected of starting the fire., and he was arrested and charged with arson while firefighters fought to control the blaze.