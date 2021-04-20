San Jose-Evergreen Community Colleges to Return to In-person Instruction in Fall

Students in the San Jose-Evergreen Community College District will have the option of returning to in-person instruction this fall for some classes.

The district includes San Jose City College, Evergreen Valley College and the Community College Center for Economic Mobility—all in San Jose—as well as the Milpitas College Extension.

While many courses will continue to be delivered online, district officials plan to focus on providing the in-person option for courses and programs that include hands-on elements that are more difficult to bring online, including allied health programs, career education field and critical STEM labs.

The fall term begins Aug. 30. More information is available, including class schedules, at sjcc.edu and evc.edu.