In Memoriam: Rick Holden, San Jose Community and Arts Advocate

San Jose has lost a beloved advocate for arts, education and community, with the passing of Rick Holden.

The retired executive director of the San Jose Leadership Council died today, his family reported.

A strong advocate for music, the arts and education, Holden was very involved with a variety of community organizations. He facilitated Community Leadership San Jose, an adult leadership program that encouraged community involvement.

He created and facilitated the San Jose Leadership Academy for high school juniors, which was operated with the support of the San Jose Unified School District.

As a teacher, Holden was president of the American Federation of Teachers Local 2390. He was a member of the San Jose Jazz Society Board for 14 years and served as board president for eight years.

He served on the boards of the Belle Foundation and We Players and was on the San Jose Arts Commission from 2008-2015, which he served as chair for three years. He also was chair of the Friends of Levitt Pavilion San Jose Board of Directors.

Holden is survived by his wife, Sandra Moll, one son and two grandsons. He enjoyed spending time working on their koi pond and garden, which have been featured in several publications.