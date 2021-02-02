San Jose Considers ‘Hazard Pay’ for Grocery Store Workers

The San Jose City Council today plans to vote on a proposal that would require large corporate grocery stores, chain supermarkets and retail stores that sell food products to pay employees an additional $5 per hour.
If passed, the ordinance introduced by Councilman Sergio Jimenez would be implemented immediately and expire when the county’s Covid-19 health order is lifted.
“Alongside doctors and nurses, retail food workers have served the residents of San Jose while taking on tremendous risks,” Jimenez said.
Retail workers, including grocery store employees, are five times more likely to test positive for Covid-19, according to a study published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine.
“Hazard pay is necessary to justly compensate retail food workers for the clear and present dangers of doing their jobs during the pandemic, ensure the welfare of workers, and continue stable operation of our much-needed food supply chain,” Jimenez added.
The extra pay would only apply to food suppliers with 300 or more employees nationwide. Corner stores, mom-and-pop shops and small ethnic markets would be exempt because they have already been disproportionally hit by Covid-19, Jimenez said.
In the early days of the pandemic, some grocery stores voluntarily instituted wage increases in the form of ‘Hero Pay” or “Appreciation Pay,” but many stopped.
However, those retailers that continued to provide additional wages to workers will receive a credit. That means if a grocer was paying employees an additional $2 per hour, they would chip in just $3 more to make up the $5.
Erik Larsen, a 53-year-old San Jose resident, started working at Lucky’s Supermarkets after losing his job at the start of the pandemic.
In a letter to the council, Larsen said the hazard pay was essential for him and his employees who are “critical in the food supply chain.”
“I put myself in harm’s way,” he wrote. “It’s really only a matter time that I'm exposed to Covid. Do I deserve more while big corporations are making money hand over fist on the back of my labor? Yes, I do.”
He noted that many customers skirted Covid-19 safety protocols, putting employees at a greater risk. Throughout the months he saw many coworkers “disappear,” because they got infected while management was “silent.”
“I realized this was no joke,” Larsen wrote.
He concluded his missive with a question for the City Council: “What is my labor worth?”
The hazard pay plan was introduced last week at a Rules and Open Government Committee, which it cleared with a 4-1 vote. Councilwoman Dev Davis, the subcommittee member who dissented, said she worried that grocers would increase their prices to account for the hazard pay, forcing residents to foot the bill instead.
But Jimenez, along with council members Sylvia Arenas, David Cohen and Raul Peralez and Vice Mayor Chappie Jones, emphasized how necessary the extra pay is, especially for those struggling to make up financial losses after contracting Covid-19.
A similar proposal was also introduced last week at the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors meeting, where the five-member body voted to draft a “Hero Pay” ordinance that would raise some essential workers’ hourly wage by $5.
The additional pay would last for 180 days and apply to grocery and retail stores with 300 or more employees nationwide and companies that are publicly traded.
The motion passed 4-1, with Supervisor Mike Wasserman abstaining because of financial ties to McDonald's Corp., which would be affected by the change.
Supervisors will be presented with a “Hero Pay” draft at their Feb. 23 meeting.
San Jose council members could institute the hazard pay as soon as today.
“Let us remember that those workers who put their lives on the line to provide us with food and services do so out of need to care for themselves and their families,” Jimenez said. “This is our opportunity to demonstrate to them that we ... respect and appreciate their courage, and most importantly value their worth.”
San Jose’s elected leaders will discuss the hazard pay ordinance no later than 4pm at today’s virtual council session. Click here to tune in.
And everyone wonders why people & businesses are fleeing CA.
They don’t have to leave California. Just move the stores out of San Jose. Folks can shop in Campbell, Fremont, Morgan Hill, or online. Most already do.
Kroger’s said it will shut down two stores in Long Beach because of hazard pay ordinance.
It would be sad if people started loosing their jobs due to store closures. I hope that doesn’t happen in SJ.
$5 per hour “hazard pay”?
If it’s truly hazardous, it should be $10,000 per shift.
If someone loses an arm or a leg while working in the checkout lane, $5 isn’t going to go very far,
Let’s just keep destroying our local economy.
Of course it’s only the ‘big’ companies that will be inconvenienced with the added costs. The mom & pop workers get nothing, but in theory have the same assumed risk they claim.
Will this apply to DoorDash, GrubHub or Amazon Fresh deliveries? Aren’t they essential food workers, or do we exempt Bezo and the one of the biggest/richest retailers in the country?
WOW! So much “supply side” economics playing out here. The thinking that if you can convince the masses that they should only care about themselves it is better for the world, thus no one should “associate” and establish “group” or “collective” bargaining. Keeping everyone apart serves to make it EASY to manipulate and control them.
The champion in the past was Ayn Rand, here the current generation is Denish D’Sousa. If you can make everyone feel they are weak, and too “scared” to work on a team, you can get away with anything.
Which is the current QAnon Conspiracy plan and action we are living with today.
All employees are cattle, if they get sick, send them to slaughter. Even I with 2 Business Degrees wouldn’t even hint at that. The reality is that many writing here simply would not think twice at anyone other then their “friends” matter.
This is not a “liberal” philosophy I am using, it is the ultimate in “conservative” thinking.
I think most of the comments are addressing the unintended consequences of wage controls, not a Randian conspiracy. Some store chains like Safeway do have unionized workers who already collectively bargained with their employer for pay increases after the onset of the pandemic. There’s nothing wrong with voluntary cooperation and agreement.
Joe Biden promises a $15 minimum wage because his union backers want it, without regard to the small businesses which will continue to disappear and the continued unemployment of already disadvantaged workers.
When Oakland raised its minimum wage above the state minimum, some restaurants were only a few blocks from the city limit and simply moved on down the road, Jack. Storefronts are available.
Shouldn’t the taxpayers receive significant; property, income and all other assorted tax breaks since we are hazarded by elected members of the Communist party?
Is an extra $5 an hour going to protect anyone from the virus and or the cold, Icey finger of death?
This will be a boon for Zanotto’s Market…Mi Pueblo between 5th and 6th is going to be busier too.
David S. Wall
> Keeping everyone apart serves to make it EASY to manipulate and control them.
Exactly the opposite.
Keeping everyone together in their collectivist herd with their group identity “makes it EASY to manipulate and control them.”
only if you pit groups against each other, that is paramount. otherwise they will figure out they are getting played by our overlords
best to use all tools at hand to pit groups against each, skin tone, eliminating one culture for the sake of another but make conditions impossible for that new culture to be successful or allow members of the incumbent culture to participate in the proped up one, in essence keep groups at war with each other by design
DAVID WALL wrote:
“Shouldn’t the taxpayers receive significant; property, income and all other assorted tax breaks since we are hazarded by elected members of the Communist party?”
I simply cannot understand how this “moral equivalence” logic works regarding the topic. I simply don’t understand how you got from a PANDEMIC to a fictional situation where we are in a Communist Country. Please explain it?
SJOUTSIDETHEBUBBLE wrote:
“Keeping everyone together in their collectivist herd with their group identity “makes it EASY to manipulate and control them.”
Actually no one is CONTROLLING anyone, but those used to be able to get away with pitting others against each other get caught. They get caught by people SHARING the “Private” conversations, which are not “Private” because they are not “Trade Secrets” or “Intellectual Property”. When that happens and people decide to team up, these people then say, it is “communism” and that it is unfair that their “customers” or “employees” are ganging up on them.
When in fact in the Porter’s 5 forces of a Market (from the Harvard School Of Business). In this case the power of a supplier (in this case the employees performing a service are a PROVIDER) and Competition in the Industry (where bad practices of a certain competitor winds up doing self harm). These are normal forces, they are not changing even in the PANDEMIC, and trying to make it look “unfair” is simply incorrect. Any REAL business person knows this is NORMAL.
SJ KULAK wrote:
“Keeping everyone together in their collectivist herd with their group identity “makes it EASY to manipulate and control them.”
only if you pit groups against each other, that is paramount. otherwise they will figure out they are getting played by our overlords”
EXACTLY what Dinesh D’Sousa and his friends are doing, trying to convince the groups to fight each other. Trying to eliminate the idea of “suspect” classes regarding disparate treatment or intentional forms of discrimination. Like you wrote:
“best to use all tools at hand to pit groups against each, skin tone, eliminating one culture for the sake of another but make conditions impossible for that new culture to be successful or allow members of the incumbent culture to participate in the proped up one, in essence keep groups at war with each other by design”
That is why Dinesh tries to use a group that is historically given “advantages” in the past are being “discriminated” now. Specifically, “religious groups” which historically have had superior advantages before anti-discrimination laws established the goal of an “equal playing field”.
If we really wanted “fairness” regarding any form of discrimination should be prevented and sanctioned, but that will require that EVERY interaction would be required to be video recorded.
Isn’t that exactly what people like Dinesh also say should not happen? It becomes a game, where either bad business decisions and practices are kept “secret” to prevent accountability, and then say there is no evidence to prove it took place.