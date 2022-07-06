Santa Clara County Begins Virtual Workshops Seeking Community Ideas on Housing Needs

The County of Santa Clara has launched the Housing Element Update 2023-2031, to guide housing construction and planning in unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County for the next eight years.

A series of community outreach events have been planned and people are urged to share their opinions and participate in the process.

Community engagement will include a series of public meetings hosted between July and September, which began with the first workshop today, July 6.

Each workshop will be held virtually and will focus on either rural or urban housing needs. Inquiries regarding the process can be emailed through the Housing Element website.

“We urge everyone to share their views and take advantage of the many community sessions,” said the county Planning and Development Director Jacqueline R. Onciano. “The policies developed from this plan will cover a wide range of housing-related challenges. People’s input will help guide our department’s work as we craft the Housing Element to reflect the needs of the community.”

“We invite the public to get involved in the planning for housing needs in our county,” said Board of Supervisors President Mike Wasserman. “People who care about low-income housing, rental subsidies, shelter construction and a host of other housing issues, should participate in the process.”

HCounty staff working on the Housing Element will conduct a housing needs assessment, prepare an inventory of available sites that are zoned for the development of housing, analyze government and non-governmental constraints and develop housing policies and programs

The Housing Element must be updated on an eight-year cycle, as currently determined by the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

Housing Element law requires local governments to adequately plan to meet their existing and projected housing needs. This includes the county’s share of the Regional Housing Needs Allocation, which is the state-required process that seeks to ensure cities and counties plan for enough housing to accommodate all economic segments of the community.

The county’s current Housing Element, which was adopted in 2015, extends to 2022.

Community members can learn more about the Housing Element, find meeting information, sign up for updates, and send inquiries at http://www.sccgov.org/housing-element.