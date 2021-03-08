Police Ask for Help Finding Teens Missing From Mountain View

Mountain View police are looking for two teenagers reported missing Sunday night.

Viktor Holguin, 16, and Akiah January, 15, were last seen heading toward the Stevens Creek Trail entrance at Mercy Street around 6:30pm Sunday, police said.

The two haven’t returned to their home on Paul Avenue, and they may be headed to the SAP Center area in San Jose, police said

Viktor was wearing a black baseball hat, a black hoodie and black pants. Akiah was wearing a green hoodie, gray pants and a tan backpack.

Police said they are both considered at-risk and are asking anyone who has seen them to call Mountain View police at 650.903.6344.