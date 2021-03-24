Hate Crime Charge in Attack on South Bay McDonald’s Worker

A 40-year-old San Jose woman has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly attacking McDonald’s employees and calling them “stupid” and “f*cking Mexicans.”
According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, the incident happened at 6:45am Saturday after two staffers asked Alena Jenkins to leave the Mountain View eatery because she refused repeated requests to don a face mask.
When the cashier finally asked her to leave the premises for violating the restaurant’s pandemic-safety protocols, prosecutors say Jenkins responded by saying, “F*cking Mexican! Go ahead and call the cops!”
When Mountain View police were called, as she requested, authorities say Jenkins shoved a plexiglass shield and sign at the cashier.
At that point, the McDonald’s manager intervened and echoed the employee’s demands that Jenkins leave. Jenkins, authorities say, then walked around the service counter, called the supervisor a “stupid Mexican” and swung a closed fist at his arm and shoulder.
Even after police arrived, Jenkins continued spewing racist comments about the McDonald’s workers, calling them “dumb Mexicans … who don’t know how to speak English,” according to prosecutors.
Jenkins is set to be arraigned today on misdemeanor counts of hate crime and battery.
“Targeting people because of their perceived ethnicity is not just a shame, it’s a crime,” DA Jeff Rosen said in a press release. “There is no excuse for hatred.”
A Broader Trend
The case against Jenkins comes just a couple weeks after the DA filed a hate crime charge against another San Jose resident—32-year-old Johan Strydom—for allegedly attacking an Asian-American woman on March 10 at the Diridon Station.
Reported hate incidents against Asian-Americans have dominated headlines for being on the rise since the start of the pandemic, but data show that such attacks on other minority groups have been trending upward as well.
According to FBI statistics, law enforcement-documented hate crimes rose to their highest level in a decade in the past couple years. The federal agency’s hate crimes report for 2019 showed that the uptick was slight—barely 3 percent—but that the crimes were more violent and deadly than the years prior.
According to the same FBI tally, 2019 marked the third consecutive year with more than 7,000 reported hate crimes—a level not seen since 2008.
In 2020, xenophobia against people of Asian descent skyrocketed, according to data collected by advocacy nonprofit Stop AAPI Hate, which documented 3,800 physical attacks, slurs, shunning and other apparently hate-inspired incidents in the span of the five first months of the pandemic. It marked an uptick of 800 incidents compared to those same five months in 2019, the organization found.
A disproportionate number of anti-Asian attacks have targeted women, a trend brought into stark relief when a white gunman killed eight people in a shooting rampage that targeted massage parlors largely staffed by Asian immigrants.
Six of the victims were Asian women.
The massacre sparked a national conversation about the tragic consequences of overlapping hatreds such as racism, misogyny and discrimination against sex workers.
Local Action
In the South Bay, community leaders have held multiple rallies to denounce anti-Asian discrimination. Meanwhile, some local lawmakers have introduced proposals to address the uptick in reported hate-related incidents.
On Tuesday, Santa Clara County Supervisor Otto Lee—a Chinese-American with family roots in Hong Kong—unveiled a plan to research anti-Asian incidents in the South Bay and to create a public education campaign to discourage such attacks.
The supervisor also called on law enforcement to invest more resources into protecting Asian-owned businesses and residents, who comprise some 800,000 of the county’s 2 million residents. Lee also proposed a series of town halls to give the local Asian community a chance to talk about hate incidents that may have gone unreported because of language barriers or fear of retaliation.
Count staff plans to report back on those referrals, with recommendations about how fund them, at a Board of Supervisors session in May.
Mr. Trouble –
Where is the mug shot of Ms. Jenkins?
Easily predictable
“Targeting people because of their perceived ethnicity is not just a shame, it’s a crime,” — DA Jeff Rosen
Based on the report there is no evidence Miss Jenkins entered the business intent on targeting anyone or anyone’s ethnicity, nor is there evidence that she possessed any such intent prior to being provoked by the employees directing her to leave the premises. Instead, what the evidence (as reported here) shows is Miss Jenkins targeted the employees for offending her, for telling her something she did not want to hear, about a rule she did not wish to respect.
Angered and apparently incapable of civilized conduct (likely due to intoxication and mental instability), Miss Jenkins said some bad words (for the record, Mexican is not a bad word). She went on to commit some minor criminal mischief, making herself deserving of being arrested and charged for what she did, not for what Jeff Rosen wants us to believe was in her heart.
What the District Attorney has done with this case is demonstrate his disgraceful opposition to free speech, his intent to wage war against it, and his frightening willingness to stockpile his political arsenal by exploiting the crazed rantings of this county’s population of drunk, drugged, and disturbed derelicts. Of course he’s not alone in this; prosecutors of his ilk, as well as law enforcement executives of both the short-sighted and obscenely ambitious varieties, know America produces nowhere near the number of legitimate and politically-useful hate crimes (i.e. not committed by black thugs) they need to fuel their agenda, so they unabashedly elevate the crazed tantrums of lunatics into headline-grabbing, hysteria promoting propaganda.
The America Jeff Rosen wants will have the kind of speech laws common in Europe, where the standard for what can and can’t be said is governed not by the people but by powerful lobbyists (a possibility which must have the creeps at Google and FaceBook wringing their tyrannical hands).
For a up close and personal look at Rosen’s big, scary prize check out:
To:PHU TAN ELLI
While I would agree that we have to be very careful not to infringe on people’s First (and Second) Amendment rights. I don’t think that your argument holds water in this case. While I would suspect that the women is most likely homeless, mentally unstable (means way off her meds) and/or drug addled, she should be charged. If you are going to charge one homeless lunatic with a hate crime for similar behavior and words, you have to charge them all — even the ones in the “protected intersectional classes.”
HB,
I too think she should be charged, on the vandalism and/or assault alleged, but not on what no man has ever been credibly proven able to do, and that is to read the mind of another. The idea that the workers insulted, the cops on the scene, or the prosecutor can say with any degree of certainty why Miss Jenkins said the things she did is fantasy, perhaps with a slug of arrogance added.
What if what Miss Jenkins had said was this: “I got death ray eyes, you stupid Mexicans, and I’m going to incinerate you.” Is the criminal justice system qualified to decide which of those fourteen words motivated her accompanying behavior? Might it have been driven by her frustration upon realizing her death ray eyes had failed her? Would that have made her assault a “frustration crime?” Yes, that is ridiculous, every bit as ridiculous as the thought police zeroing in on the supposed hate words.
This is not a slippery slope issue, this is a plunge off a damned cliff. Give the Jeff Rosens of the world enough arbitrary authority and they’ll soon have the same power over their political enemies that Stalin had over his.
This is so clearly a propaganda war to spread government authority it isn’t even funny. It is clear in the first paragraph. For all her “punching up” rhetoric, Ms. Wadsworth continuously shills for these petty tyrants and aid in their ever growing power grab. The endgame is obvious, but oh how the naïve will be disappointed when they get there.
Phu Tan Elli,
Obviously you are just using an fictiious name that is designed to sound like you are a minority.
Bottom line, I think this place has good camera security, and very likely enough of her act was captured in it.
Trying to make hate crimes humorous is a major insult to civil society. I do hope she does get prosecuted well, and if found guilty of a hate crime so be it.
It thought you were a “law and order” advocate. To me this demonstrates strange behavior on your part. You defend the police when they are using strong force against protestors, and now you want to prevent them from enforcing the law. Is this a correct observation?
Nobody can say what is in the heart(s), on the mind(s) or in the intention(s) of the usual grifters who inundate the San Jose Inside comments section (the reference here is N – Goldstein). On paper, he/she (they/them) is (are) sociopath libertarian(s) and social Darwinian(s). That’s all that we can infer from his/her (their) words. That’s all we have to go by. It is quite possible he/she (they/them) is (are) disciple(s) of Mother Teresa of Calcutta. But we can’t be sure–all we have is his/her (their) words.