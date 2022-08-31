Off-duty San Jose Police Officer Says Bullet Fired from Passing Car Hit His Vehicle

An off-duty San Jose police officer said he was shot at while driving in his personal vehicle on Highway 101 near Route 85 just north of San Jose Tuesday afternoon.

San Jose police there were no injuries to the officer, whom they did not identify.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting that took place on Tuesday near San Jose on northbound Highway 101.

The CHP did not identify the man who reported the shooting as a police officer, but in a Twitter post Tuesday, San Jose Police Media Relations said it “received a call at approx 1:42pm from one of our off-duty officers.”

“The officer reported his personal vehicle was struck at least one time by gun fire,” the tweet continued. “He was not struck and thankfully not injured. We will be assisting [CHP] with this investigation.”

The CHP said they were investigating the victim’s report that “the suspect’s vehicle was a white hatchback with no plates being driven by a Filipino male.”

The CHP said in a statement that the man later identified by San Jose police as one of its off-duty officers “said he did not see a gun but heard a ‘pop.’ “

“When he pulled over, he noticed a bullet hole in the right passenger door of his vehicle,” according to CHP.

“The suspect's vehicle had continued on U.S. 101 north after the probable shooting,” the report said..

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call the Hollister-Gilroy CHP office at (408)427-0700 and provide information to Officers B. Diaz or A. Valdez-Garcia.