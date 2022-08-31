Police Investigating Report of Late-night Sexual Assault at Palo Alto Transit Center

Police in Palo Alto are investigating a sexual assault that occurred over the weekend at the Palo Alto Transit Center on University Avenue.

Police dispatch received a call around 2:12pm on Saturday from a nurse at a nearby hospital reporting a sexual assault that had occurred overnight. The victim, a woman in her 40s, had been riding a bus from South San Francisco and exited at the Palo Alto Transit Center at 95 University Ave., at the end of the line. The suspect, who had been the only other passenger on the bus, exited as well.

The victim estimates that between 2 and 3am, the suspect attacked her near the portable restrooms and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40s, about 6 feet 3 inches tall, with a lanky frame and beard. He was wearing an orange beanie hat. The victim told police that she had seen the suspect recently on the late-night bus.

Detectives said there have been no recent similar assaults reported. Anyone with information that might help this case is encouraged to call the 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.