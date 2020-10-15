Monte Sereno Councilwoman Double-Voted in at Least Seven Federal Elections Since 2010

A Monte Sereno councilwoman seems to have violated federal election law by double-voting in several recent elections.
Councilwoman Rowena Turner, who was elected to the Monte Sereno Town Council in 2016 and whose current re-election bid is endorsed by the Santa Clara County Republican Party, is registered to vote in both Grants Pass, Oregon, and Monte Sereno.
According to records from the Oregon Secretary of State and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, Turner has voted twice in at least five recent general elections—2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018—and twice in the 2020 and 2016 primaries.
Louis Caldera, a professor at American University’s Washington College of Law and an expert in election law, says that’s illegal.
Under federal election law, it’s a crime punishable up to $10,000 and five years in prison to vote more than once in a federal election. That includes casting a ballot twice for president, congress or a delegate for Washington D.C., Guam or the Virgin Islands.
One of the requirements for registering to vote, Caldera says, is being a resident of the state where you cast your ballot.
“You can’t be a resident of two places at the same time,” he said. “You can have a second home, but that doesn’t make it a residency.”
It’s not uncommon, nor is it illegal, however, for people to be registered to vote in two different states. That typically happens as a result of someone moving without being dropped from the voter roll.
In 2012, a PEW Research Center report on the U.S. voter registration system, found that about 2.75 million people were registered to vote in two separate states. Lucille Weneigieme, the director of communications for the National Vote at Home Institute, said that the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) has been helpful in states maintaining accurate voter rolls.
ERIC sorts through state voter rolls to identify voters who have moved, died, have multiple registrations in the same state or are eligible to vote but not registered. Only 30 states, however, are enrolled in the program, and California is not one of them. “The election administration is local,” Weneigieme said. “That level of national coordination is extremely necessary to be able to make sure that the process works and has good safe guards across the nation because there isn’t a federal election standard in that way.”
While President Donald Trump has sparked fear among his supporters of voter fraud and double voting, Caldera and Weneigieme both say it’s extremely uncommon.
Weneigieme said there are many security measures “baked into the system,” such as voter-specific bar codes and signature verification, that prevent people from committing voter fraud. However, she added, “there are going to be those odd voter fraud issues because it’s a human system.”
Caldera said that often the penalties for committing voter fraud are high, while the benefits are low. The only way voter fraud could sway the election, he said, is if thousands of people voted in two different states.
“It’s unlikely that people would have the conspiracy to commit voter fraud on the level that would be necessary to impact elections,” he said.
Turner did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
This woman should get the maximum. It is clear she gives a sh!t about the law and integrity. It is known knowledge most psychopaths and narcissistic individuals choose public service (politicians, law enforcement…) their top three trait are need for money, power, and high social status. Antisocial behavior is her means of climbing the ladder of power; too typical!
That would be a felony. If found guilty she should receive the maximum sentence for knowingly & purposefully violating the law.
> It is clear she gives a sh!t about the law and integrity.
FEXXY:
Remind us again. Who do you recommend that we all vote for in the presidential election?
Good news, progressives!
For those of you who like to wallow in political corruption, Fox News has a treat for you this evening:
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1316850501586219013?s=20
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EkZoL-sUwAAFRNQ?format=jpg&name=small
Back when people were expected to make the effort to go to the poll to cast their ballot this sort of double voting would have been a lot harder to achieve. I suppose this lady COULD have done it but I doubt she would have.
Rowena Turner:
https://nextdoor.com/news_feed/?post=163901274
Ms. Turner seems to be very well connected. The endorsements on her website are like a Who’s Who of local politics!
Liz Lawler, Mayor Monte Sereno, Mike Wasserman, Vice President Board of Supervisors Santa Clara County District 1, Jack Lucas, Former Mayor Monte Sereno, Tracey Enfantino, General Manager, Environmental Systems, Ann Ravel, Federal Election Commissioner, Candidate 2020 State Senate, Michelle Wu, Mayor Los Altos Hills, Rishi Kumar, Councilmember Saratoga and Candidate for Congress 2020, Liang-Fang Chao, Councilmember Cupertino , Yan Zhao, Councilmember Saratoga, Paul Resnikoff, Former Mayor Campbell, Jeff Cristina, Former Mayor Campbell, Rich Waterman, Former Mayor Campbell, Anita Enander, Councilmember Los Altos, Lynette Lee Eng, Former Mayor Los Altos, Lydia Kou, Councilmember Palo Alto, Liza Matichak, Former Mayor Mountain View, Johnny Khamis, Councilmember San Jose District 10.
The article says 2.75 million people are registered in two states. Of those, how many are like Turner and vote twice? Who is supposed to check on this? This was going on for years. Is this an example of voter fraud I hear so much about?
It’s voter fraud made possible by privilege. Only someone with enough wealth to support two or more homes has access to the type of voter fraud alleged here.
Golly, we’ve talked to death fears of “voter fraud” for years, with an over abundance of worry concentrated on those with the least means, when all along we should have been paying attention to the 1%.
“I’m so shocked!” said no one.
For Bubble and others, most politicians today both democrats and republicans are unworthy of our votes. This county and this country need leaders that put the people and the country first not themselves. I typically leave spaces blank or write in a name. Read people’s bios and skills. Search their name on the web, read reviews. Vote for character not for Party. I voted for John McCain and will vote for Kamala Harris. VOTE FOR CHARACTER NOT PARTY VOTE FOR THE PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES. The people are the character of a country!
> VOTE FOR CHARACTER NOT PARTY VOTE FOR THE PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES.
FEXXY:
If you were voting for “character” you wouldn’t be voting for Kamala or for Joe Biden.
Former Kamala associates have been coming out of the woodwork and offering a very unflattering portrait of Kamala. She’s exceptionally self-centered and dishonest even for a Democrat politician.
And everyone on the planet, except for Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler, know that Joe Biden tried to get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired to help Hunter Biden’s grifting career.