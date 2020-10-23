Santa Clara County DA Probes Claims of Voter Fraud Against Monte Sereno Councilwoman

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office is looking into allegations of whether Monte Sereno Councilwoman Rowena Turner violated election laws, a spokesperson for the department confirmed.
News of the probe comes just days after a San Jose Inside article revealed that Turner, who is running for a second term, voted twice in at least seven elections. Public records from the Oregon Secretary of State and Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters show that Turner is registered to vote in both Monte Sereno, California, and Grants Pass, Oregon.
Records show that the Republican councilwoman voted twice in five general elections—2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018—and twice in the 2020 and 2016 primaries.
Elections experts previously interviewed by San Jose Inside say that’s illegal.
Under federal election law, it’s a crime punishable up to $10,000 and five years in prison to vote more than once in “any general, special or primary election held solely or in part for the purpose of selecting or electing any candidate for the office of president, vice president, presidential elector, member of the United States Senate [or] member of the United States House of Representatives.”
On a state level, one of the requirements for registering to vote is to be a resident of that state. In Oregon, the law says that, “if a person goes from this state into any other state or territory and votes there, the person shall be considered to have lost residence in this state.”
On Tuesday evening, the Monte Sereno City Council discussed whether to take action against Turner for allegedly breaking the law.
However, the council opted not to do anything after being advised by City Attorney Sergio Rudin that he has “no authority to impanel a grand jury to assist in investigating violations of state law, nor does [he] have subpoena power in respect to allegations.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Turner’s supporters jumped to her defense and accused Councilman Javed Ellahie and his political allies of fabricating a smear campaign in an attempt to oust her from the council.
Daniel LaBouve, who abruptly resigned from the council last month but is still running for re-election, demanded that Ellahie be investigated for making what he claimed were threats against Turner.
LaBouve cited communications attached to the meeting agenda that he obtained through a public records request. In a Sept. 1 email relating to LaBouve’s resignation, Ellahie wrote, “I guess this makes it official.”
Former Monte Sereno Mayor Marshall Anstandig responded to the councilman saying, “One down one to go! Rowena is next!!”
“Council member Turner has been the subject of public attacks, misleading accusations, including a hit piece news article,” LaBouve said. “Council member Ellahie needs to explain his statements. ... There is a clear intent to go after Rowena Turner, which is just not proper and it is harassment.”
Ellahie said his aforementioned comment was a “political statement” in support of the people challenging Turner’s re-election bid.
Mayor Liz Lawler agreed with LaBouve’s assertation, stating that Ellahie has an “appearance of bias against Turner and a potential plan to remove her from office or at minimum put her in the hot seat for the next couple of months.”
Turner, who has previously stayed silent on the matter, said that she is being represented by a lawyer and could not make “any public statement.” She also rebuked her colleague for placing the item on the agenda in the first place.
“You have made allegations against me and you knowingly put me in a position where I can’t defend myself in public,” she said.
Ellahie responded, saying that while it was her right to legal representation, he didn’t “know why [she] would need to retain an attorney if [she did] nothing wrong.”
Turner and Lawler did not respond to additional requests for comment.
If Ms. Turner broke the law it’s up to the district attorney to address it, without bias. If Ms. Turner’s actions are newsworthy it’s up to the media to cover the story in a manner that conveys fairness, something that has not been done on SJI.
Maybe I can sneak this comment past the technological wall that is still being used to censor my replies on the original posting page of this story.
What is even sadder are folks who were at the Council meeting on 10/20/20 and on NextDoor defending such shameful ethics of Turner, and her entitled sense in the City Council with her bullying tactics, belittling Staff while driving around the City offices in OR state registered vehicles for decades. Karma catches up eventually. Sigh!
Mayor Lawler is endorsing such behavior explicitly too by endorsing Rowena is her re-election bid and implicitly through her inactions and by defending such poor behavior in the Council meetings. Even NextDoor is heavily moderated every time Rowena is called out there, and posts disappear that oppose Rowena in any manner. Dirty politics!
It appears San Jose Insider’s policy is to silence discourse with censorship.
Why is Monte Sereno even a thing? These are people with so much money playing dress up and playing with dolls. Have LG take MS over and end this charade.
Thank you for continuing to expose this story in a transparent and unbiased way, Grace.
I’m so sick and tired of reading about what appears to be a band of allies Mrs. Turner has built over the years ripping anything said about her down. The council meeting was an absolute joke, no answers and instead a bunch of scripted political nonsense rallied up to defend her case. There are records and data that can prove or disprove the allegations — this debate should be as simple as that, and anyone on their soapbox making this about anything or anyone else is missing the point. THIS IS A CRIME, A FEDERAL CRIME…. AND IF TRUE, SHE MUST ACKNOWLEDGE AND PAY FOR THAT. If it’s not true, she bears the burden of proof to show our city that she did not commit the alleged crime. Period.
What a joke that poor Rowena is being “harassed”. Karma is a bitch. How about the shameful way Rowena helped “harass” Curtis Rodgers so she could be mayor? https://www.mercurynews.com/2019/03/07/monte-sereno-council-ousts-mayor-despite-pushback-from-residents/ Both she and her husband made false and misleading accusations. Or when Rowena lets her husband run amuck at the council meeting cursing or loudly talking over presenters? Or how she helped drive out EVERY staff member that was there during the last election? Or Brown Act violations that forced a rehearing of a council decision? Ellahie conspiracy? There were probably multiple public records requests, the first by the public agency suing the city, and the next one(s) by the media. I am glad that the matter is in the hands of the DA. But the council has to take action if the claims are found true, and vote her off the council. Unless the people do it first.