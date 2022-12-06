DA Rosen Quits Twitter, Says Musk Is Spreading ‘Hatred and Bigotry’

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen deactivated his office and campaign Twitter accounts today, saying in a letter “the level of hate speech has significantly proliferated on Twitter.”
He said Elon Musk “has used Twitter to spread hatred and bigotry…Bigotry has no home in the land of the free and the home of the brave."
He said the Twitter CEO’s actions “erode our democracy and destroy our country by dividing Americans against each other.”
Rosen said his decision to remove Northern California's largest prosecutor's office from Twitter is in response to increasing hatred, bigotry and antisemitism on the platform and Twitter owner Elon Musk's own statements and posts, such as a meme used by racists and antisemites.
The district attorney also is asking all elected district attorneys throughout the U.S. to take their offices off Twitter.
"As Americans, we have the freedom to loudly express our political opinions and strongly disagree with each other,” he said in a statement today. “However, when that speech crosses the line into hatred, racism and antisemitism, all of our precious and hard fought freedoms are undermined and our democracy is weakened. Every American has a moral obligation to fight against hate speech. There are many ways to do that, large and small. Here’s one way: Quit Twitter. My Office – the largest prosecutor's office in Northern California – is quitting Twitter.”
“Some think that allowing hatred, encouraging it, and standing beside it equates with free speech and constitutional liberty,” Rosen wrote. “That is not a principled stand. That is complicity. That is what many Germans did in the 1930s and what many South Africans did in the 1980s. It is what Elon Musk is doing in the 2020s.”
“Anyone who uses Twitter has noticed the proliferation of extremist posts in their daily feed,” he said. “Many of these handles were previously banned by Twitter because they spread hatred and bigotry.”
The district attorney criticized Musk’s “cynical marketing strategy.”
“Mr. Musk is hiding behind the curtain of being a defender of balanced public dialogue. Yet he himself has used Twitter to spread hatred and bigotry. In a now-deleted Tweet, Mr. Musk used the antisemitic meme Pepe the Frog. If antisemitism is okay, then so is homophobia, misogyny, and racism. That may help Mr. Musk make money. But it can erode our democracy and destroy our country by dividing Americans against each other.”
Rosen said district attorneys, “As American prosecutors, we speak with one voice – against crime, violence, greed, and hatred. We don’t need 280 characters or a billionaire’s app to say, “Bigotry has no home in the land of the free and the home of the brave."
He said anyone who wishes to follow communications from his office may follow it on Facebook or its website
In an introduction to his official statement, the district attorney shared some personal family history:
“My father was a holocaust survivor, and many of his family were murdered by the Nazi regime. In as much, I grew up with stories about the subtle antisemitic tropes that spread across Europe before WWII–all Jews are wealthy, Jews control the banks, and Jews killed Christ. All tropes that instigated hatred for my people. This experience has made me particularly sensitive to injustice and hatred toward any people. It's the main reason I became a prosecutor.”
In an open letter to Santa Clara residents, he wrote:
“No doubt, every one of you has some knowledge about the controversy surrounding Elon Musk's leadership at the social media site Twitter. Mr. Musk has pledged to increase public dialogue by allowing previously banned Twitter account holders back on the site. I believe Mr. Musk's strategy has been an abject failure as the level of hate speech has significantly proliferated on Twitter.”
“So, I will deactivate my Office and campaign Twitter accounts. I have not made this decision frivolously or as a stunt. I do so because–if not me, then who, and if not now, then when?”
this is the guy you voted for and continue to vote for
Just an Observation,
Now that Meta, Alphabet, and Twitter are on their way to closure, it might not matter.
In any event, the fact that ALL MODERATORS are fired will kill any Section 230 protections, that is why these attorneys are getting ready. The facts are they lost their immunity from lawsuits and the sharks are ready, they smell blood.
You might just not be aware that this is a problem and the courts will address it. Sorry if you invested in any of them.
This seems vastly overblown to me – the Pepe the Frog meme is not inherently racist – some people tried to co-opt it to their group but they have not achieved that – and there is nothing about the context in which Musk used it which suggests any approval of the haters.
For me personally, knowing Rosen’s history with Stanford Law Professor Michele Dauber, his moralizing about people misusing Twitter is rather absurd. Professor Dauber put out Tweets which to me strongly implied vigilantes should go to Brock Turner’s house and kill him. Since she lives in Santa Clara it is reasonable to suspect they were sent from Santa Clara County – Rosen’s jurisdiction – it is important to understand the context – people were at Turner’s house with guns on many occasions carrying signs expressing that he ought to be killed – Dauber was in my view egging them on – but as far as I ever saw, there was not a peep out of Rosen and she was not banned from Twitter – now he is saying a meme, ambiguous at worst, is a reason for a nationwide boycott?
Even more personal, Rosen is aware Dauber got me banned from Twitter by getting a friend of her husband Ken to do it as a personal favor – in other words, banned despite violating no rules whatever – so he knows first hand some people were wrongly banned- his statement implies all bans were based on abuse of some sort, but he knows better.
But even as to anti-semitism, which I am sure he is against – he has not made any case that going forward Musk will condone or encourage it, or has in the past. Musk has been in charge about a month and is experimenting and Rosen knows that. I do not believe Rosen is being candid about his true motives.
I also would be more inclined to take Rosen seriously if he made a very specific case for what Musk did wrong and why inaction on Twitter’s part in the short term – people do not get instantly banned seems to be the complaint – means Twitter is so bad it needs to be shunned. Obviously, there were forbidden Tweets before Musk which lead to the bans – Musk has fired a huge part of the Twitter staff – and now, at least in the short term, apparently some people who ought to be banned are not – is this surprising when there are only half as many people to police the site?
Mr. Rosen, a prosecutor who controls a huge office of prosecutors, has essentially called for a death sentence for Twitter, but he has not made the case for why it is guilty of any crime, let alone one calling for a death sentence – Rosen’s people – remember there are hundreds of them living locally – read San Jose Inside – let him or his representative make a very specific case against Musk and Twitter – prove the Pepe meme is antisemitic and Musk knew that and endorsed it when he used it – prove Twitter has reviewed and condoned racist tweets, and so on. If the case against Musk/Twitter is truly so strong, he ought to be able to easily do that – and he frankly, according to his own standard, as stated in the message he sent, is MORALLY OBLIGATED TO DO SO, SO THAT ANY REMAINING SKEPTICS WILL JOIN THE BOYCOTT, WHICH IS A MORAL IMPERATIVE. Please Mr. Rosen, make your case as you would a criminal case in your office. Use objective evidence, not generalities or subjective interpretations of memes. Removal all reasonable doubt your boycott is the correct action. Make it a very strong case. It is your duty to do so.
Big money trumps section 230,but then you might not be aware.
With the correct algorithm you can argue moderators are not needed.
Any second year law student with a little programming knowledge could argue this.
Also jafo if you think the government doesn’t have imbedded moderators you are sorely mistaken
Just an Observation,
JD, no algorithm can do that. Even Watson couldn’t do that. Because peoples writing is not standardized. In fact even SIR or any other assistant cannot do that.
I am an IT Expert, I know what I am talking about. No 2nd year law student could even understand what programming needs to be done.
In any event, look at the Trump conviction today. And the $250M case. The facts are a good lawyer with the law on their side will get what they want.
Twitter Stock is delisted, and so the public has no idea how bad that company is in, but to have thousands of layoffs, that is clearly not a good sign.
Moderators simply cannot be replaced by AI at least not yet
IT is not a programmer nor is it a law degree I guess that’s why your jafo so just observe
Just an Observation,
Let me make it clear I am A Certified Information Systems Security Professional, I indeed also code and I audit IT systems for compliance with all IT legal issues. I have been one since 2008. I also have 2 business degrees, one in IT and the other in HR which required highly skilled legal education, trained by practicing attorneys. You simply should not assume that someone doesn’t have the knowledge to relate to the subject.
But to get back to the point, what evidence do you have to support your complaints?
That is my point your a lawyer nor a prgrammer