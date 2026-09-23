DA Task Force Busts Busy Cupertino Brothel 

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has charged the married owners and an employee of Hummingbird Day Spa for running a brothel bringing in about $700,000 a year.

Since 2022, Lin Wang, 46, and Xian Wang, 48, of San Jose, have owned and operated the Cupertino day spa on South DeAnza Boulevard that offered sexual services to approximately 30 male sex buyers daily. Co-defendant Rui Wang, 42, of Sunnyvale, is a managing employee. The three were arrested Sept. 10.

The spa is located next to a couple of private student tutoring centers, a few blocks from the Cupertino Library and DeAnza College near State Route 85.

The defendants are charged with numerous felonies, including pimping and pandering, money laundering, and tax and payroll fraud. They were arraigned together on Sept. 17 in the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

“There is no room in our neighborhoods for working brothels,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “There is no room in Santa Clara County for the criminal exploitation of human beings.”

The investigation, spearheaded by Human Trafficking Task Force Detective G. O’Sullivan and Investigator Corinne Abernathy, began in March 2026 after reports of illegal sexual activity from the community. Evidence shows that the business, marketed to male customers, had a high volume of men entering the establishment over a short period of time each day, prosecutors said.

Further investigation uncovered that the Wangs were underreporting payroll by more than $100,000 per year. Profits were funneled through mortgage payments to properties in San Jose and Chino Hills, and through investments.

A forensic financial analysis indicated that all three defendants engaged in collecting, concealing, and integrating illicit funds to maintain the business, fund personal finances and mortgages, and have been involved in long term pimping and pandering operations, money laundering, tax irregularities, and payroll fraud. Two women who were on the scene received support services from Community Solutions.

The DA’s Office reported that anyone needing help who wants to connect with services and resources related to human trafficking in Santa Clara may call the 24-hour confidential hotline at (877) 363-7238. To report human trafficking to law enforcement, call (408) 792-2700.