HUD Announces $11.1M Grant to Combat Homelessness in Santa Clara County

The County of Santa Clara, Santa Clara County Housing Authority and the Santa Clara County Continuum of Care learned it will receive $11.1 million in federal aid plus 51 “stability vouchers” to address rural and unsheltered homelessness.

The announcement by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday was the second set of communities to receive grants and vouchers to address homelessness among people in unsheltered settings and in rural communities.

The announcement includes $171.2 million in grants for 115 new projects in 29 communities, and adds to the first set of grant awards announced in February. This will bring the total value of grants to $486 million to 62 communities, according to HUD. HUD also has invited Santa Clara County and 138 other Public Housing Authorities who partnered with grantee communities to accept approximately 3,300 housing vouchers.

“Just as the homeless crisis we are facing statewide isn’t simple, our solutions cannot be either,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor and Board of Supervisors President Susan Ellenberg. “Our Office of Supportive Housing is a model for how we can use every available tool to assist individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness in our communities.”

“When we collaborate effectively with city, state and federal leaders, we can make measurable progress on reducing and preventing homelessness at all levels by building safe, stable, and permanent affordable housing,” she said in a statement.

"Unsheltered homelessness has a devastating impact on our entire community, and addressing the crisis playing out on our streets requires us to work together," said San José Mayor Matt Mahan. "The deployment of these grants represent a critical lifeline for Santa Clara County’s most vulnerable residents, and we are grateful for the federal government's support in addressing this crisis. San José is committed to working with our county partners to ensure that these resources are used effectively to provide safe, stable housing solutions for those in need."

“Housing with supportive services is what solves homelessness, but people in unsheltered settings and in rural areas have not had access to those solutions,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in a statement. “The combination of these grants and vouchers will help and give these communities tools they need to help people who are living on the streets, in encampments, under bridges, or in rural areas obtain permanent housing.In response to the competitive special Notice of Funding Opportunity, CoC collaborative applicants were asked to formally partner with public housing authorities to leverage access to housing resources. Public housing authorities which are partnering with awarded CoC grantees will receive priority for approximately 3,300 Housing Choice Stability Vouchers that allow people experiencing homelessness to obtain and afford housing.

“These grants and vouchers represent a first-of-its-kind set of resources that combines housing and supportive services to help people experiencing homelessness in unsheltered and rural settings,” said HUD’s Region IX Administrator Jason Pu. “Through these resources and the support provided through the American Rescue Plan, House America, and the All-In Federal Strategic Plan, HUD is partnering with our state, local, and tribal communities to solve homelessness in every setting.”

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provided historic levels of homeless assistance – including nearly 70,000 Emergency Housing Vouchers – which assist individuals and families who are homeless, at-risk of homelessness, fleeing, or attempting to flee, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking, or were recently homeless or have a high risk of housing instability –and $5 billion in HOME Investment Partnership homelessness grants – which are designed exclusively to create affordable housing for low-income households.

“The Santa Clara County Housing Authority is committed to being a collaborative partner that creates compassionate and creative opportunities in our approach to solving homelessness in Santa Clara County,” said Santa Clara County Housing Authority Executive Director Preston Prince. “This is a complicated, comprehensive issue that cannot be done without partnership. These vouchers will support the most vulnerable throughout the community.”

The County of Santa Clara and Santa Clara County Housing Authority will use its $11,107,104 grant to implement a comprehensive approach to transitioning people from unsheltered settings and interim housing to permanent housing, including investments in homeless outreach, short- and long-term rental assistance, case management, and housing navigation.

More information on HUD’s work to address homelessness can be found here.