Annual Morgan Hill Mushroom Festival Postponed, No Date Set

Organizers of the 2023 Morgan Hill Mushroom Festival, formerly known as the Morgan Hill Mushroom Mardi Gras, announced last week that “due to circumstances beyond our control,” this year’s festival will be postponed to an undetermined date.

A press release from Morgan Hill Mushroom Mardi Gras Executive Director Sunday Minnich says the May 27-28 event was canceled because the security company hired by the festival had terminated its contract with the Mardi Gras organization.

“All preparations were in place to hold this year’s festival; however, late last week we received notice that the security company terminated our contract and we are now without the required time to vet out another reputable provider to support our traditional large-scale public festival,” says the April 4 release.

The 42nd annual local festival was scheduled to take place May 27-28 in downtown Morgan Hill.

But the nonprofit Mardi Gras organization that produces the Mushroom Festival still plans to host an entertaining summer fundraising event. The Morgan Hill Mushroom Music Benefit Event is a concert featuring Shane Dwight and The Joe Sharino Band, scheduled for 4:30-10pm May 27 at the Downtown Morgan Hill Amphitheater.

Food trucks with a variety of culinary options, as well as beer, wine and champagne sales will be available at the event, says the press release.

Tickets cost $75 each, with discounts offered for multiple ticket purchases. The event is for adults age 21 and up. No outside food or drinks will be allowed. Ticket holders may bring lawn chairs and blankets for comfortable seating.

The Morgan Hill Mushroom Mardi Gras festival in the last 40-plus years has raised more than $1.5 million for scholarships for local high school students. Net proceeds from the annual festival, and for the 2023 Music Benefit Event go toward the nonprofit’s scholarship fund.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Morgan Hill Mushroom Music Benefit, visit https://mhmmg.org/music-benefit.