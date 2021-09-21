San Jose Moves to Leverage $3.2 Million in HUD Grants to Ease Homelessness

San José Mayor Sam Liccardo on Monday joined U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge at a virtual event to launch a new federal initiative to address homelessness crisis.
Fudge serves as chair of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. House America is a national partnership in which the homelessness council and HUD and invite mayors, county leaders, Tribal nation leaders, and governors to use the money from the American Rescue Plan to address the crisis of homelessness by immediately re-housing and building additional housing for people experiencing homelessness.
“San José is meeting the pressing urgency of the homelessness crisis by leveraging federal grants and local ballot measure funding into rapidly built, livable homes for the previously unhoused,” said Liccardo in a statement. “We must act swiftly and aggressively to create safe spaces for our most vulnerable residents. We're ahead of the curve in delivering more housing solutions in the coming year thanks to extraordinary coordination between local, state, and federal partners— but we have more to do. ”
House America is a federal response to the crisis of homelessness, In March, HUD released its 2020 Annual Homeless Assessment Report Part 1 to Congress, which found that more than 580,000 people experienced homelessness in the United States on a single night in January 2020, before the pandemic. COVID-19 has created greater urgency to address homelessness, given the heightened risks faced by people experiencing homelessnes, according to the report. At the same time, COVID-19 has slowed re-housing activities due to capacity issues and impacts on rental market vacancies.
Through the American Rescue Plan, San José received 369 emergency housing vouchers and $3,221,675 in HOME Investment Partnerships grants to help more residents obtain the safety of a stable home.
In 2020, 4,886 individuals were moved into permanent supportive housing in Santa Clara County. However, for every person permanently housed in Santa Clara County, two more fall into homelessness or need housing assistance, the city reported.
The City of San José said it will leverage federal emergency housing vouchers, HOME funding, and County Measure A funds to deliver 1,134 re-housing units, 683 bridge transitional units, and 861 newly-built permanent homes over the next year.
As a member of House America, Liccardo and San José will partner with HUD to use these American Rescue Plan resources to re-house households experiencing homelessness through a Housing First approach, and to add new units of affordable housing into the development pipeline by Dec. 31, 2022.
PART I: Grosso Modo
Let’s keep in mind the general and approximate quantitative framework within which housing must be addressed in San Jose. The houseless headcount in Santa Clara County was nearly 10,000 at last count in early-2019 with about 6,000 of the houseless living in San Jose at the time of the survey. (https://osh.sccgov1.acsitefactory.com/sites/g/files/exjcpb671/files/2019%20SCC%20Homeless%20Census%20and%20Survey%20Report.pdf). These are the tip of the iceberg, as there are much larger numbers of people who live in conditions that could propel them into houselessnes.
I am referring to the housing-burdened. These are people living in households who pay more than 30% of their incomes for housing (https://oehha.ca.gov/calenviroscreen/indicator/housing-burden). Nearly one-third of households in owner-occupied housing and almost 45% of households in rented housing in the Valley are estimated to be housing burdened (https://siliconvalleyindicators.org/data/place/housing/ housing-affordability/housing-burden-percent-of-households-with-housing-costs-greater-than-30-of-income/). That translates into about 700,000 people in Santa Clara County (https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/santaclaracountycalifornia/HSG010219)–70 times more than the estimated number of houseless. As San Jose accounts for half the population of the county, we can assume that about half the housing-burdened live in San Jose, that is, roughly 350,000 people–more than 50 times the estimated number of houseless on San Jose’s streets at the beginning of 2019.
The vast majority of us work and live paycheck-to-paycheck (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/number-of-americans-living-paycheck-to-paycheck-on-decline-despite-pandemic-301134207.html). Any interruption in employment, or any unexpected expenditures, e.g. an illness or a major car repair, can push the housing-burdened into household crises of insufficiency and, potentially, into the abyss houselessness. Thus, as the above article intimates, the problem of houselessness grows faster than the remedies the public sector provides to address the crisis. Given the above, a prudent planning assumption would be that any economic downturn or pending evictions induced by the pandemic’s fallout, could exacerbate the houseless problem in short order and by a considerable amount.