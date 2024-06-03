Valley Water to Host Public Meeting Thursday on Anderson Dam Project

Valley Water, the Santa Clara Valley Water District, is hosting a public meeting in Morgan Hill this Thursday to provide updates on the reconstruction of the Anderson Dam.

Water district officials will be reporting on the impacts of the $1 billion dam project on the environment, specifically the impact on Rosendin Park, responses to wildfire threats and the feral pig population surrounding the Anderson reservoir.

The meeting will also review other aspects of the Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project’s Draft Environmental Impact Report.

As the design approaches 90% completion, engineers say the new $2.3 billion price tag for the dam project includes $1.9 billion for the new dam, and another $400 million for a new outlet tunnel and other associated projects.

Cal Fire and Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department officials will attend the meeting, according to Valley Water.

The meeting will be held Thursday, June 6, 6:30 – 8pm at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center Hiram Room, 17000 Monterey Road. Here is the Zoom link.