Former San Jose State University Director Of Sports Medicine Charged with Sexually Assaulting Female Student Athletes

Scott Shaw, 54, the former Director of Sports Medicine and athletic trainer at San Jose State University, was charged this week with civil rights violations for engaging in sexual misconduct with female student-athletes under the guise of treating them for their injuries.

The charges allege that between 2017 and 2020, Shaw violated the civil rights of four students who played on women’s athletics teams by touching their breasts and buttocks without their consent and without a legitimate purpose. Shaw, as a state employee for the California State University system, is further alleged to have acted under color of law when he sexually assaulted the victims.

Shaw faces a maximum of six years in prison if convicted of all counts.

Shaw is scheduled to appear to face the charges in U.S. District Court in San Jose on March 15, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Van Keulen.

Sexual assault complaints against Shaw led to a recent $1.6 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to former student athletes, and forced the resignation in December of Mary Papazian as San Jose State president.

U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds of the Northern District of California, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair of the FBI made the announcement March 8.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Pitman of the Northern District of California and Special Litigation Counsel Fara Gold of the Criminal Section of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. This case is being investigated by the FBI San Francisco Field Office.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 510-808-2600.