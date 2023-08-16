Shaw Pleads Guilty to Sexual Misconduct at SJ State to Avoid Another Trial

Less than two weeks after his trial in U.S. District Court in San Jose on civil rights violations ended in a mistrial, former San Jose State University director of sports medicine Scott Shaw has pleaded guilty to the unlawful sexual touching of female student-athletes.

Four days after his federal trial ended in a mistrial, former San Jose State athletic trainer Scott Shaw’s defense lawyer Dave Callaway said a week ago that the former trainer was close to a deal to avoid another trial.

Shaw admitted to violating the civil rights of four women student athletes from the soccer and water polo teams at San Jose State University between 2017 and 2020, touching their breasts and buttocks without consent while hiding his actions under the guise of medical treatment.

Despite the trial ending in a mistrial on Aug. 3, the survivors indicated they remained deeply committed to seeking justice.

It was unclear this week whether federal prosecutors told Shaw they would seek a new trial, forcing the guilty plea.

Shaw faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison for each count and up to a $100,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 14.