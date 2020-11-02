Fatal Shooting Sunday Marks SJ’s 37th Homicide of the Year

Police are investigating San Jose’s first homicide in November and 37th of the year after a man with at least one gunshot wound was declared dead at the scene early Sunday.

Officers responded about 12:15amto the 400 block of North 13th Street, where they found the victim, who was declared dead by paramedics.

The man’s identity will be released after it is confirmed by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office and next of kin are notified.

Police say investigators are working to determine the motive and circumstances of the shooting and have not identified any suspects yet.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the homicide unit at 408.277.5283. Information can be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408.947.7867.