San Jose: 18-Year-Old Arrested After Fatal Hit-and-Run

An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle in San Jose early Sunday morning, killing a passenger inside, and then fleeing the scene, police said.

Jose Martinez was found and taken into custody later Sunday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, driving a stolen vehicle and hit-and-run.

Around 3am Sunday, police responded to the area of Story and King roads to investigate a solo vehicle crash and arrived to find a gray 2013 Honda Accord that had crashed into a tree and a light pole after speeding east on Story Road.

A records check on the registration revealed that the car was reported stolen out of Mountain View, police said.

In the stolen car were four juveniles—two boys and two girls. One of the girls was pronounced dead at the scene, and her name has not yet been released by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.

The remaining three were transported to hospitals with major injuries.

One of the boys has life-threatening injuries and the other two passengers are expected to recover, according to police.

Martinez, who was the fifth occupant of the vehicle, fled the scene of the crash but was arrested after being suspected as the driver of the stolen vehicle, SJPD spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo said.

The investigation is still underway, and police will present the facts at the end of the investigation to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office to determine criminal charges, if any, police said in a news release.

San Jose police are asking those with information on the investigation to contact Det. Malvido at 408.277.4654.