California Orders All Teachers and School Staff to Get Vaccinated or Be Tested

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) today issued a new public health order requiring all school staff to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week.
“To give parents confidence that their children are safe as schools return to full, in-person learning, we are urging all school staff to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are how we will end this pandemic,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said at an 11am press conference. “As a father, I look forward to the start of the school year and seeing all California kids back in the classroom.”
The new policy for school staff will take effect Thursday, and schools must be in full compliance by Oct. 15. Free testing resources are available to K-12 schools through the CA K-12 schools testing program.
“There’s no substitute for in-person instruction, and California will continue to lead the nation in keeping students and staff safe while ensuring fully open classrooms,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “Today’s order will help the state’s continued efforts to increase vaccinations, similar to the orders encouraging state and health care workers and businesses to get vaccinated.”
Despite California leading the nation in vaccinations, with more than 46 million doses administered and over 77 percent of those eligible having received at least one dose, the state is seeing increasing numbers of people who refused to get the vaccine being admitted to the ICU and dying. This increase is heavily due to the Delta variant, health officials said.
In recent weeks, California has led the nation in implementing measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, including:
- Vaccine verification for state workers. Requires all state workers to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week, and encourages local governments and other employers to adopt a similar protocol. Following California’s announcement, some of the largest California businesses and local governments followed suit, as did the federal government.
- Vaccinations for health care workers. Requires workers in health care settings to be fully vaccinated or receive their second dose by September 30, 2021.
- Universal masking in K-12 settings. Aligned with guidance from the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics, California was the first state to implement universal masking in school settings to keep students and staff safe while optimizing fully in-person instruction.
- Medi-Cal vaccination incentives. $350 million in incentive payments to help close the vaccination gap between Medi-Cal beneficiaries and Californians as a whole, significantly stepping up outreach in underserved communities.
- Statewide mask recommendation. In response to the spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and new CDC guidance calling for masking, the state recommended mask use for indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status.
As of last week, California had administered 335,009 new first doses, a 24% increase compared to the previous two weeks. This is a 62% increase compared to the week of July 5-July 11. Today’s policy will help keep staff and students safe while encouraging additional vaccinations.
Union leaders announced their support of the new rules.
“Educators want to be in classrooms with their students, and the best way to make sure that happens is for everyone who is medically eligible to be vaccinated, with robust testing and multi-tiered safety measures,” said California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd. “Today’s announcement is an appropriate next step to ensure the safety of our school communities and to protect our youngest learners under 12 who are not yet vaccine eligible from this highly contagious Delta variant.”
“Worker-led school safety protocols have created the model for safe school reopening, and many school workers have already created similar agreements,” said SEIU Local 99 Executive Director and SEIU California Executive Board Member Max Arias. “Workers and employers sitting down at the bargaining table is the most effective way to create and implement vaccine policies for the benefit of the entire school community.”
“We want to do everything possible to protect our most vulnerable children and ensure that all children can return to school as safely as possible,” said California State PTA President Carol Green. “We stand by our position that educators are essential workers and support the safe opening of schools to in person instruction.”
“Combining this policy with mitigation measures like masking, hand washing, and good ventilation will ensure we are doing everything possible to keep schools safe for in-person learning. We applaud the Governor’s efforts to provide a framework that works toward this goal,” said California Federation of Teachers President Jeff Freitas.
“While we hope that all employees will ultimately decide to be vaccinated, we look forward to working with the Governor’s administration on the necessary staffing and operations support required to conduct employee COVID testing in our schools,” said Association of California School Administrators President Charlie Hoffman.
“A vaccine requirement for education staff, as announced by Governor Newsom, is a necessary step, one that aligns with the science, and public health recommendations to create the safest environment possible as we reopen our campuses,” said California County Superintendents Educational Services Association President and Alameda County Superintendent of Schools L.K. Monroe.
“CCSA supports the orders by the California Department of Public Health to mitigate transmission and ensure a safe return to in-person learning,” said California Charter Schools Association President and CEO Myrna Castrejón. “We urge all educators and school staff to get vaccinated to keep yourselves and students safe.”
“COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and free,” health officials said.. Unvaccinated Californians age 12 and up can go to myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to schedule an appointment or go to myturn.ca.gov/clinic to find a walk-in clinic in their county.
strike
this must be against the law, a hippa violation
Somehow private schools manged to stay open throughout the pandemic. Those rich kids and private employees must be made of sterner stuff than our unionized government bureaucracy drones.
It is not a HIPPA violation because HIPPA laws restrict health workers from disclosing one’s health information without one’s consent.
I do agree with you that teachers should go on strike.
Unfortunately, civil liberties have been abrogated throughout the pandemic, and with virtually no resistance from feckless, craven sheeple who have allowed local and state officials to practice government by fiat.
The future of our federal constitutional republic is in jeopardy.
SPEAKING AS A PERSON WITH SOME EXPERTISE IN THIS SITUATION, JUST UNDERSTAND THIS. VACCINATION RECORDS ARE NOT CONSIDERED PRIVATE AS FAR AS HIPPA GOES. HERE IS SOME MORE INFORMATION FOR YOU TO DIGEST:
HIPAA and Proof of Vaccine Status
Vaccination information is classed as PHI and is covered by the HIPAA Rules. However, HIPAA only applies to HIPAA-covered entities – HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS, HEALTH PLANS, AND HEALTHCARE CLEARINGHOUSES – AND THEIR BUSINESS ASSOCIATES. If an employer asks an employee to provide proof that they have been vaccinated in order to allow that individual to work without wearing a facemask, THAT IS NOT A HIPAA VIOLATION AS HIPAA DOES NOT APPLY TO MOST EMPLOYERS.
It would not be a HIPAA violation for an employer to ask an employee’s healthcare provider for proof of vaccination. IT WOULD HOWEVER BE A HIPAA VIOLATION FOR THE EMPLOYEE’S HEALTHCARE PROVIDER TO DISCLOSE THAT INFORMATION TO THE EMPLOYER UNLESS THE INDIVIDUAL HAD PROVIDED AUTHORIZATION TO DO SO. If an employer is running their own vaccination program and an employee chooses to have their vaccine privately, that individual may have to authorize their healthcare provider to disclose certain information about their vaccine to their employer as proof that they have been vaccinated.
ASKING ABOUT VACCINE STATUS WOULD NOT VIOLATE HIPAA BUT IT IS POSSIBLE THAT OTHER LAWS COULD BE VIOLATED. For instance, requiring employees to disclose additional health information such as the reason why they are not vaccinated could potentially violate federal laws. FURTHERMORE, SEVERAL STATES HAVE PASSED LAWS – OR ARE CONSIDERING LAWS – THAT PROHIBIT EMPLOYERS IN THE PUBLIC SECTOR FROM ASKING EMPLOYEES ABOUT THEIR VACCINE STATUS.”
THE CDC STATES:
“Implications for Public Health
The Privacy Rule strikes a balance between protecting patient information and allowing traditional public health activities to continue. Generally, disclosure of protected health information without the authorization of the individual is permitted for purposes including but not limited to:
disclosures required by law (45 CFR § 164.512(a)) or
for “public health activities and purposes.” This includes disclosure to “A PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITY THAT IS AUTHORIZED BY LAW TO COLLECT OR RECEIVE SUCH INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF PREVENTING OR CONTROLLING DISEASE, INJURY, OR DISABILITY, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE REPORTING OF DISEASE, INJURY, VITAL EVENTS…, AND THE CONDUCT OF PUBLIC HEALTH SURVEILLANCE,… INVESTIGATIONS, AND… INTERVENTIONS.” (45 CFR § 164.512(b)(i))
THE REALITY IS THAT SO FAR YOU ARE MAKING UP A FALSE STORY HERE SORRY
The children of the ruling class DEM elites must be educated properly – it is the “Gaslighted” lower classes that must be kept on the government handout system – remote learning and masks for them lest they become educated and vote for their better interest, and choose Victor status over Victimhood.
OCT 2020: “Newsom’s 4 children return to school – reinforces concerns from lawmakers that families who can afford Private Schools have a jumpstart, further widening the achievement gap.
(The Teachers Unions) CTA this summer criticized the governor for allowing private schools to seek waivers to reopen – which nearly ALL PRIVATE SCHOOLS DID.”
“The admission that (Privileged Gavin’s) own children are back in classrooms could ramp up pressure on Newsom to do more to reopen schools (DID NOT Happen – Teachers Unions made sure of that).
As each day goes by with Low-Income Public School children struggling with distance learning, expect Newsom’s personal situation to become a high-profile example of the educational inequities during coronavirus.”
CA PATRIOT,
YOUR POSTIUNG IS NOT ON TOPIC, PLEASE STICK TO THE TOPIC? DID YOU HAVE ANYTHING TO CONTRIBUTE REGARDING THE CALIFORNAI ORDERS INVOLVING SCHOOL STAFF TO BE VACCINATED OR TESTED?
OR IS THIS JUST ANOTHER FAKE POSTING TO BE AN ADVERTISEMENT REGARDING THE RECALL ELECTION?
This is perfect timing for the recall Gavin proponents. The vast majority of already vaccinated liberal teachers will just ignore this but it will light a fire under others to vote to recall Gavin. Thank you again Gavin! You are a gift that just keeps on giving in support of your recall.