San Jose Police  Release Surveillance Video of Murder Suspect’s SUV

San Jose police today released surveillance footage of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal shooting in March and are asking for the public's help in finding it and the suspected shooter.

The shooting at about 6pm March 7 in the 1100 block of Carnelian Drive resulted in the death of 36-year-old San Jose resident Matthew Chavira.

Police said a blue Ford Explorer from around the 2002-2005 model year was seen leaving the scene of the shooting. The vehicle had tan trim and other distinctive features, including a black-rimmed spare tire on the rear passenger side, a custom chrome front grill and oxidation on the hood.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspect is asked to call Detective Sgt. Bagon or Detective Sanchez with the San Jose police homicide unit at (408) 277-5283. People wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (408) 947-7867.