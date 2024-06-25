Public Health Officials Warn Consumers that Diamond Shruumz Candies Can Cause Severe Illness or Injury

The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to eat, sell or serve any flavor of Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones, and gummies, which contain a proprietary mushroom blend. These products, known as microdose products, have led to multiple illnesses and hospitalizations in 16 states, including at least one poisoning in California.

The state said the Santa Ana company’s candies can cause seizures, loss of consciousness, abnormal heart rate, nausea, vomiting, most requiring hospitalization.

“These products have been linked to hospitalization and other serious side effects, putting the public at risk,” said State Public Health Officer, Dr. Tomás J. Aragón. “California will not allow the distribution and sale of these unsafe products and we will continue to work diligently with our local, state and federal partners to remove these products and to generate awareness and educate the public.”

Side effects linked to Diamond Shruumz branded microdose products include seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rate, hyper/hypotension, nausea and vomiting.

What Californians Should Do

Any consumers experiencing ill effects after consuming these products should consult their health care provider and/or call the Poison Help Line at 1-800-222-1222. In an emergency, they should call 911. Consumers should let them know about the Diamond Shruumz branded chocolate bars, cones, and/or gummies.

Anyone finding these products for sale should call the CDPH Complaint Hotline at (800) 495-3232 or submit an electronic report here.

Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve any flavor of Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones, or gummies, and should discard them.

These products may appeal to children and teenagers, so parents and caregivers should consider discussing this information with their children and take care to avoid consumption by young people.

Retailers should not sell or distribute any flavor of Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones, or gummies, and should hold the product in a secure location until additional instructions can be provided on how to return or safely dispose of the product.

Healthcare providers should report these illnesses to the Poison Help Line (1-800-222-1222) and their local health department.

What California is Doing

CDPH is working closely with Poison Control and federal, state, and local agencies to monitor cases of illness and find, test, and remove these products from shelves. CDPH is also partnering with local health jurisdictions to educate the public on these products and what to do if they see or have consumed them.

CDPH issued a Notice of Violation to the brand owner, and the Santa Ana, California company is expected to issue a voluntary recall today.

The result of the ongoing investigation may subject the firm to further enforcement action including civil or criminal penalties.

The Diamond Shruumz microdose products are sold as chocolate bars, cones, and gummies and can be purchased online and at a variety of retail locations. The marketing of these products appeal to youth and young adults. The following FDA link may be helpful in identifying these products.