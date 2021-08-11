Air Quality District to Provide Air Filtration Units to Low-income Residents

In an effort to combat the effects of harmful smoke from wildfires throughout California, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District will provide portable air filtration units for low-income residents who suffer from asthma, district officials said Tuesday, Aug.10.

The Home Air Filtration Program, which is part of the national nonprofit Public Health Institute's Regional Asthma Management and Prevention (RAMP) program, will provide the units to about 2,000 people throughout the Bay Area who have been diagnosed with poor-controlled asthma and are enrolled in the state's Asthma Mitigation Project.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Thursday because of smoke from wildfires further north in California and southern Oregon that is expected to descend on the region.

The advisory follows similar ones issued for three days last week because of the wildfire smoke from fires outside of the Bay Area.

The smoke on Thursday is expected to stay mostly aloft but some may come to the ground level, particularly in higher elevations in the North and East Bay areas. The air quality is not expected to be poor enough to exceed federal standards and prompt a Spare the Air alert, according to the air district.

Anyone who smells smoke should stay inside with windows and doors closed until it subsides, and should also set air conditioning units to re-circulate to prevent outside air from coming inside their building or vehicle.

People can follow the latest air quality readings from the air district.

“Wildfires are increasing in the region and residents with asthma are some of the most vulnerable to the related smoke impacts,” the air district's Executive Officer Jack Broadbent said in a statement. “Our partnership with RAMP provides air filtration units to these residents and can help reduce emergency room visits when air quality becomes unhealthy.”

In addition to providing funding for the air filtration units, RAMP also provides services like in-home care visits, education and other solutions for people suffering from asthma.

Click link for more information about wildfire preparedness tips and air quality.