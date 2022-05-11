Caltrain Delays Multiple Fare and Go-Pass Price Increases

Caltrain's board of directors agreed to delay planned fare increases in an effort to encourage more people to ride the trains, which serve the peninsula from Gilroy to San Francisco.

The board's vote delays a 2019 decision to raise the price on some Clipper fares, according an announcement today from Caltrain officials.

A pair of 5% increases in the cost of a Go Pass scheduled to go into effect on the first day of 2023 and 2025 will be delayed one year in each case.

Two more fare increases have been delayed as well:

The Base Fare was scheduled to increase by 50 cents on July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2026, but both have been delayed one year

A 25-cent increase in the Zone Charge will now occur in July 1, 2025, rather than July 1, 2024.

The board also approved a discount in 2023 Go Pass fares. Customers that are enrolled for the last six months of 2022 (no later than July 1, 2022) will receive a promotional 20% discount off the 2023 Go Pass price of $342 per year (discounted to $273.60).

For more information about Caltrain schedules and fares, call 1.800.660.4287 (TTY 650.508.6448) or visit www.caltrain.com.