Caltrain to Cut All September Fares, Add Weekday and Weekend Trains

In response to increased ridership and in a new effort to get commuters back on its trains, Caltrain today announced system-wide discounts for September and an expansion of weekday and weekend train schedules,

Beginning Monday, Aug. 30, in addition to running 104 trains per weekday, Caltrain will discount all non-go pass fares by 50% during September, including hourly all-stop trains and baby bullet express train

During peak commuting hours from 6-9am. and 4- 7pm, there will be four trains per hour, Caltrain said in a statement today.

Caltrain weekend service will be identical to weekday schedules, rather than separate Saturday and Sunday schedules, with two additional round trips added to the morning and late evening.

Under the new timetable, the majority of connections at the Millbrae Transit Center will be between eight and 15 minutes.

Caltrain still has a way to go before its ridership returns to pre-pandemic levels. Even with recent increases, the numbers of weekday Caltrain riders “often exceed” just 12% of pre-pandemic levels and 40% weekend pre-pandemic numbers, when it counted 65,000 total riders on weekdays.