Santa Clara Elected Officials Say They Support Newsom’s Efforts to Preserve Abortion Rights

Seventy-one elected officials in Santa Clara County have signed a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom supporting his efforts to preserve abortion rights in California if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

The letter was co-authored by County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose City Councilmember Dev Davis, according to a statement Monday from Chavez's office. The letter comes a week after the leak of a draft of an opinion from the Supreme Court overturning the 1973 ruling.

The letter to Newsom begins, “We write to voice our strongest support for your effort to make California a sanctuary of freedom, personal liberty, and the basic human rights of all women, as the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe V. Wade.

“The draft Supreme Court decision overturning Roe would tell the women of America that they are not legally entitled to control their own bodies,” the letter states. “That is not the case in California, and we stand with you as you make that very clear to women across our nation.”