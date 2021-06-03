Capitol Corridor Increases Train Routes Next Week to Pre-pandemic Levels

Capitol Corridor train service is increasing starting next week, including a return to pre-pandemic service frequency between Oakland and San Jose, the rail agency announced Wednesday.

The new schedule for the service that runs between the South Bay and the Sacramento area takes effect Monday and includes an increase from 16 to 22 weekday trips, from 10 to 18 weekend trips, and returns to the pre-pandemic frequency of 14 trips daily between Oakland and San Jose.

Cafe Car service will resume with a limited menu, and Capitol Corridor will have improved connections with BART from the Richmond station, according to the rail agency.

The Capitol Corridor is a 168-mile passenger train route operated by Amtrak between San Jose and Auburn.