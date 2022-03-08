Cain Velasquez Denied Bail in San Jose Attempted Murder

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was ordered held without bail on attempted murder charges for allegedly trying to shoot at a man accused of molesting the fighter's young relative.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Shelyna Brown issued the order during a hearing on Monday, according to a district attorney spokesperson.

Velasquez, 39, was arrested Feb. 28 after he allegedly chased Harry Goularte, a 43-year-old man suspected of touching a 4-year-old child inappropriately at a childcare business in San Martin.

Goularte was arrested and booked into jail but a judge released him from custody without bail on Friday over prosecutors' objections, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Velasquez allegedly shot at Goularte, who was in a truck with two older relatives. The former UFC champ then chased the truck for 11 miles into San Jose, rammed it and fired multiple rounds from his handgun, prosecutors said.

Goularte was not hit by the gunfire, but a 63-year-old relative was struck once. He is expected to survive.

A spokesperson for Velasquez' high-profile attorney, Mark Geragos, declined comment.