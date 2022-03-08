Gas Pump Prices Soar to Record in U.S., California

California drivers continue to face sticker shock at the gas pump as they are paying the highest average price per gallon in the nation. And prices are expected to rise even further into the week.
Santa Clara County's average today, $5.48 for a gallon of regular gas, was in the middle range of Bay Area counties. according to the American Automobile Association.
Motorists are paying on average 58 cents more for a gallon of regular gas than they did three weeks ago, as the statewide average price reached a national high of $5.28 Sunday in response to rising crude prices, then rose again to $5.44 a gallon today, March 8. That is $1.27 higher per gallon than the national average.
As of today, Bay Area drivers are paying from an average of $5.33 a gallon in San Benito County, according to the Automobile Association of America, to $5.63 a gallon in Marin County.
The area's gas prices on Saturday were $5.11 for regular gas and $5.37 for premium, and as of Sunday the price had risen to $5.19 a gallon for regular and $5.48 for premium.
The state average was $4.68 in early February and $3.47 a year ago. The national average one year ago was $2.50.
Average prices for regular gasoline per gallon in other regional counties as of today, March 8:
- $5.63 Marin
- $5.59 San Francisco
- $5.57 Sonoma
- $5.57 Napa
- $5.56 San Mateo
- $5.51 Alameda
- $5.51 Contra Costa
- $5.48 Santa Clara
- $5.49 Solano
- $5.38 Santa Cruz
- $5.38 Monterey
- $5.33 San Benito
Drivers looking for low prices often turn to GasBuddy.com, which on Sunday listed the lowest Bay Area price at $4.25 a gallon at the Berryessa Road Safeway in San Jose.
