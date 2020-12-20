Sunday, December 20, 2020
BREAKING: Police Investigate Shooting at Milpitas Great Mall

The Great Mall was evacuated Saturday evening after a shooting, which prompted police to search the center store by store for the perpetrator.

One man is reportedly injured.

Milpitas police shared few details about the incident, saying on Twitter that they ordered a shelter-in-place before bringing people outside “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Please stay away from the area,” the department wrote at 6:20pm on Twitter, “and we’ll provide additional updates shortly.”

An hour later, Milpitas officials said they were systematically scouring the mall and escorting shoppers outside and into the parking lot.

By 8:10pm, police said the search was still in effect.

A number of other Bay Area law enforcement agencies, including the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, reportedly responded to the scene as well.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

