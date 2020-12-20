BREAKING: Police Investigate Shooting at Milpitas Great Mall

The Great Mall was evacuated Saturday evening after a shooting, which prompted police to search the center store by store for the perpetrator.

A woman shopping at Levi’s was in tears as she was let out of the mall & immediately ran to hug her husband, who has been waiting for her. She said the employees told her to hide with them in the back of the store. @KPIXtv #milpitas #greatmallshooting pic.twitter.com/ffKIFvWOvS — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) December 20, 2020

One man is reportedly injured.

MPD is currently investigating a shooting at the Great Mall. Out of an abundance of caution we have asked all stores to shelter-in-place while officers continue assessing the situation. Please stay away from the area and we’ll provide additional updates shortly. — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) December 20, 2020

Milpitas police shared few details about the incident, saying on Twitter that they ordered a shelter-in-place before bringing people outside “out of an abundance of caution.”

7:30 P.M. – Search teams are systematically searching all stores that were sheltering-in-place, and will be escorting employees and customers out into the parking lot. Officers and Detectives remain on scene and are actively investigating this incident. — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) December 20, 2020

“Please stay away from the area,” the department wrote at 6:20pm on Twitter, “and we’ll provide additional updates shortly.”

Active Shooter incident at Great Mall. In Milpitas Information intentionally delayed. Santa Clara County law agencies responded to reports of a shooter inside Old Navy. One person was reported to be shot in the leg. No other information is available. pic.twitter.com/ye94qjagzR — Silicon Valley Scanners (@SVscanners) December 20, 2020

An hour later, Milpitas officials said they were systematically scouring the mall and escorting shoppers outside and into the parking lot.

By 8:10pm, police said the search was still in effect.

8:10 P.M. - Teams continue to contact stores with people and employees sheltering in place. Those inside are being escorted out. — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) December 20, 2020

A number of other Bay Area law enforcement agencies, including the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, reportedly responded to the scene as well.

Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene assisting @MilpitasPD at the Great Mall. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/AuQRkENZOW — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) December 20, 2020

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.