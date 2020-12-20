Shooting at Milpitas Great Mall Was Self-Inflicted, Police Say

The shooting that prompted an hours-long lockdown that frightened hundreds of holiday shoppers Saturday at the Great Mall was self-inflicted.
In an update shared to Twitter this morning, police said they responded at 5:16pm Saturday to reports of shots fired inside the sprawling shopping center at 11000 Great Mall Drive in Milpitas. When cops showed up, they said they found a 22-year-old San Francisco man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Authorities offered no further details about what happened.
Press Release: Shooting Investigation at Great Mall. #MilpitasPD pic.twitter.com/OcwFcZncZB
We don’t know his name?
If he accidentally shot himself it’s very likely it was ‘Shot’ fired and not shots.
Isn’t the mall a gun free zone?
Shouldn’t he be arrested for violating that law?
Why is it that the public ‘right to know’ is treated as such a chore for those who are supposed to protect us?