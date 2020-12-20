Sunday, December 20, 2020
Shooting at Milpitas Great Mall Was Self-Inflicted, Police Say

The shooting that prompted an hours-long lockdown that frightened hundreds of holiday shoppers Saturday at the Great Mall was self-inflicted.

In an update shared to Twitter this morning, police said they responded at 5:16pm Saturday to reports of shots fired inside the sprawling shopping center at 11000 Great Mall Drive in Milpitas. When cops showed up, they said they found a 22-year-old San Francisco man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities offered no further details about what happened.

One Comment

  1. We don’t know his name?

    If he accidentally shot himself it’s very likely it was ‘Shot’ fired and not shots.

    Isn’t the mall a gun free zone?

    Shouldn’t he be arrested for violating that law?

    Why is it that the public ‘right to know’ is treated as such a chore for those who are supposed to protect us?

    Reply

