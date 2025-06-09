VTA Board, Union Members Accept Four-year Labor Agreement

The 1,500 members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 265 have a new four-year contract with the Valley Transportation Authority.

The labor agreement, which followed a 17-day strike, with the transit agency’s union was ratified June 3 by union members and unanimously approved by the VTA board of directors on June 5..

The agreement includes wage increases of 4%, 3.5%, 3% and 4% over a four-year term, with improved workplace policies and enhanced dental benefits.

This brings ATU into alignment with the three other VTA labor unions, all of which ratified agreements in April.

“I’m pleased that we’ve reached an agreement that stays within VTA’s financial limits while fairly recognizing the contributions of our employees,” said Carolyn Gonot, VTA General Manager/CEO. “This contract ensures manageable labor costs over the next four years and provides our workforce with the compensation they deserve.”

ATU represents 1,500 bus and light rail operators, mechanics, dispatchers, fare inspectors and customer service representatives. With this agreement, all of VTA’s labor unions will now have active collective bargaining agreements in place.

“We have a strong agreement that retains our operators among the highest paid in the Bay Area and nation, and our mechanics as the highest paid nationwide, pending final board approval,” said VTA Board Chair Sergio Lopez. “This is a fair agreement which benefits both employees and the riding public. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has played a role in getting us here, as well as the riders we serve.”

The new contract brings an end to a prolonged period of bargaining that began in August 2024 and included a 17-day service disruption. “VTA now moves forward with a workforce committed to delivering reliable transit service across Santa Clara County,” the agency said in a statement.