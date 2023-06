Caltrain is conducting a South Santa Clara County survey seeking public opinion on a plan to add a fourth daily round trip and change arrival times between Gilroy and Tamien stations.

Caltrain’s current schedule includes three daily round trips that depart Gilroy at 5:54am, 6:31am, and 6:52am in the morning and arrive back at Gilroy at 5:21pm, 6:42pm, and 7:19pm in the evening.

The survey will close on June 25th.