High-Speed Rail Delay More than Triples Planned Cost to San Jose

A bullet train linking California’s Central Valley to Silicon Valley was supposed to be running by 2022. But the deadline for the multi-billion dollar high-speed rail has now been pushed to 2025, which puts San Jose and other cities in the train’s path on the hook for more planning and up-front spending.
San Jose’s City Council on Tuesday will vote on amending its contract with the federally funded California High Speed Rail Authority to reflect the change in schedule. Under the revised terms, San Jose’s reimbursement will bump up from $270,000 to $869,688.
Last year, the state rail authority tapped the connection from Bakersfield to San Jose as the statewide priority, as well as the line from San Jose to San Francisco. About 21 miles of the railway runs through San Jose city limits, generally aligning with the Caltrain and Union Pacific tracks from Coyote Valley through the Monterey corridor, Communications Hill, Tamien Station and into Diridon Station in downtown.
Now, however, the city has to study alternatives proposed by the state rail authority, which could require railroad reconstruction and may significantly impact a fire station, a maintenance yard, bike paths and adjacent neighborhoods. It potentially requires property acquisition, either voluntary or by eminent domain.
Under its agreement with the state, San Jose will conduct engineering reviews and investigate conflicts in plans with the existing landscape. The deal requires the city to drum up various agreements to change infrastructure, rights-of-way, grade separations and maintenance.
The 220-mph train would cut down the three-hour commute from the state’s agricultural center to the Bay Area to an hour. That would make it easier for Bay Area workers to escape the region’s sky-high housing costs and may inspire more companies to build workplaces near transit centers like San Jose’s downtown train station.
But the high-speed railway has been plagued by delays, litigation and mismanagement, which makes its eventual arrival in San Jose uncertain. With help from a voter-approved bond, California managed to raise $12.2 billion for the valley-to-valley express train—still far below the estimated $20.7 billion cost of finalizing the project.
More from the San Jose City Council agenda for October 3, 2017:
- The city approved nearly $19 million in tax breaks for four residential towers in downtown. Those subsidies will result in annual recurring revenue of about $1.6 million for the city, which means it’ll take nearly a dozen years for the taxpayer-funded investment to pay off.
- In the past decade, the City Auditor’s Office has issued 798 recommendations to improve city services and save money. But 27 percent of those recommendations had yet to be implemented by June 30 of this year. In her status report on open recommendations, City Auditor Sharon Erickson notes that the San Jose Police Department still needs to strengthen oversight of its officers’ secondary employment. She also highlights the city’s IT department, which needs to finalize a new security policy. Meanwhile, about 29 of her outstanding recommendations come with potential cost savings of at least $12.8 million.
WHAT: City Council meets
WHEN: 1:30pm Tuesday
WHERE: City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose
INFO: City Clerk, 408.535.1260
What a total waste of citizen funds for a train to no where. Please someone tell me who will use the empty piece of scrap metal. Like I need to get to Bakersfield in a hurry.
Hate to say we told you so….but we told you so. If it is predictable, its preventable. Only an insane person would repeat the same pattern of mistakes hoping for a change in outcome. Pathetic.
Then how about this. There are plans to electrify Cal-Train. Why not electrify it all the way to LA? the right-of-way is already there and it hits larger population areas in between.
Granted this train would only travel 120 mph vs the 200 mph of the HSR. BUT it could be completed at a fraction of the cost and be up and running while the HSR is still working on cattle crossings in the Central Valley.
A 1 hour flight from SJ to LA will eat up half a day w/ boarding and airport congestion. getting on a train at Dirdon – and getting to Burbank in 5, 6 hours at around the same price might be a nice alternative.
Besides because it takes HSR so long to get up to speed and then slow down – it will not travel between SJ and SF much faster than electrified Cal-Train would. Is that worth the extra billions of $$?
> A bullet train linking California’s Central Valley to Silicon Valley was supposed to be running by 2022.
Hello?
What?
A bullet train from Silicon Valley to the Central Valley?
Is this something new, or is this just the warmed over Stupid California High Speed Rail (SCHSR)?
The ORIGINAL Stupid California High Speed Rail was supposed to connect San Francisco and LA at “high speed”.
In order to meet the “high speed” objective, the rail line had to be non-stop. The Stupid High Speed Rail can’t be stopping at every little grange hall and coaling station along the way because then it wouldn’t be “high speed”.
Are they changing the definition of the High Speed Rail AGAIN, or are they adding another even more ridiculous high speed rail project?
Dump High-speed rail and Bart to Downtown San Jose.
The City and County should focus on more Light Rail routes.
