San Jose Mayor Plays Favorites between Billionaire Developers

New details have emerged regarding a 910-unit senior home development in the Evergreen foothills, which is being billed by wealthy developers Carl Berg and Chop Keenan as a shot in the arm for housing San Jose seniors and veterans at affordable prices. Mayor Sam Liccardo adamantly opposes the project, as well as the developers’ effort to go to voters next June and change land-use regulations for the property from industrial to residential. The city says the services necessary for such a project will drain local coffers. Calling it a “proposal for billionaire developers to build housing for millionaires,” Liccardo and staff has been sifting through plans for the development and it appears some clever language has been inserted regarding traffic impact exemptions and requirements to house veterans. Liccardo also tells Fly that the project is hardly affordable considering it has the option of creating “a gated community” with private streets that separate the more expensive homes from the affordable options. “This is fundamentally a gated community built for those affluent enough to afford it,” the mayor says. Representatives for the Evergreen initiative have dismissed such rhetoric, suggesting the city is “grasping for straws.” A source working on the project tells Fly, “They’re trying to use the term ‘gated community’ to imply a rich enclave of some type, but this is really a senior community.” A senior community that will cost at least $650 million to build, according to those close to the project. A while back, Liccardo apparently tried to convince Berg to sell the property to Fulton Street Ventures, an affiliate of Guangzhou R&F Properties in China. Rather than a senior housing development—which could include a swimming pool, spa, bocce court and pickleball!—Liccardo wanted Berg to sell the land so Fulton Street Ventures could create a science park to go along with an “international” university that would include housing for students and faculty. “Yes, the term UC San Jose was one of many other concepts that we considered,” Liccardo says. Berg was unmoved, noting that a contract was already in the works to sell the land, and Keenan reiterated the plan in emails to Ru Weerakoon, a senior policy advisor to the mayor. It appears Weerakoon, who has yet to return a call for comment, tried to wow Keenan by noting that she could arrange a meeting with “THE Chairman” of R&F, which we assume is Li Zhe Lim, a property tycoon with a reported net worth of $3.1 billion. Keenan declined, noting that a contract was in the works and Berg had little interest “given the ill-fated group effort he participated in a decade ago with city encouragement.” Now, with developers going to the ballot to change the land use designation, we’re looking at a costly election fight that could have implications for other greenbelt development around San Jose. A source close to the developer community, who asked not to be named, suggested that the “Evergreen Senior Homes Initiative” could also become a thorn in Liccardo’s side as he seeks re-election next year. “At the end of the day, if you’re a billionaire you probably don’t mind throwing a few million at the measure,” the source says in regard to Berg. The mayor laughed off the threat of a deep-pocketed foe potentially funding a challenger. “The good news,” Liccardo says, “is I can always go and get another job and my wife would be thrilled.”
